FOR MORE than a decade, the City of Fredericksburg has talked about building a new fire station to serve its growing population. But that’s about as far as this public safety project has gotten.
Deputy Chief Michael Jones told The Free Lance–Star that a 2017 study by Mantiou, Inc., of Peekskill, N.Y. recommended that Fredericksburg adopt a plan over the next two years to either build a third fire station or create a more centrally-located “superstation” to meet future needs.
Two years later, it’s time to act on that recommendation.
Mantiou studied the Fire Department’s call volume, staffing levels, and possible locations of future fire stations, concluding that expanding both staff and facilities would be necessary to meet the National Fire Protection Association’s standards for future emergency responses. Jones added that fire protection insurance ratings also specify optimal distances that firefighting equipment, such as pumpers and aerial trucks, should be from a potential conflagration. The study also recommended that the city add a third Engine Company as well.
The current plan is to build a third station. However, there is also talk about using the proposed construction of Gateway Boulevard between Plank Road and Cowan Boulevard—which the city needs to build to attract the new Veterans Administration hospital—as the site for a larger superstation that would allow the Fire Department to close Station 2, which has structural problems. The new facility would take pressure off overcrowded Station 1, which will also need major upgrades to bring it up to date.
Jones noted that $650,000 for architectural work and preliminary engineering is already included in the Fire Department’s latest Capital Improvement Program. The city’s fiscal 2020 CIP budget includes $1.2 million total for public safety, including a new ambulance. But construction of a new fire station would cost anywhere between $6 and $8 million, Jones added, depending on whether the city uses land that it already owns or has to purchase it.
Any large capital improvement of this nature will require bond financing. According to budget documents, city taxpayers are already paying $8.78 million for “total principal and interest in FY 2020 for current and proposed debt supported by the general fund.” More borrowing means higher interest payments.
However, last November, Moody’s gave the city an Aa2 rating on its $108 million of outstanding General Obligation (GO) debt, based on “the city’s strategically located, growing tax base with average wealth levels, sound financial position, and an above-average, but manageable debt burden.”
Most of the city’s current debt was for building two new schools and upgrading the city’s water and sewer systems, both of which were necessary expenditures. But funding for these and other capital projects, including the courthouse and the new Riverfront Park, were leapfrogged over the fire station project.
“That station should have already been built by now. We keep pushing it back,” Council member Matt Kelly told the FLS. “We have to prioritize. Public safety is a core service, and it needs to be at the top of the list.”
