OTHER than Independence Day, is there a day more worthy of recognition by Americans than Juneteenth?
Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in the rebel states, became law on Jan. 1, 1863, but news was slow in getting to Texas.
Almost two and a half years later, and more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, a United States Army general told a crowd of African Americans in Galveston that they were free. Slave-owners and others in that state apparently wanted to keep the good news to themselves.
That was June 19, 1865. One year later, African Americans in Texas celebrated the first Juneteenth, initially called Jubilee Day. It has come to symbolize the end of slavery in the U.S.
And now, 154 years later, Juneteenth is close to having its day in Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam will introduce legislation to make it a permanent paid state holiday, officially recognizing what millions have celebrated without government imprimatur for more than a century and a half.
How ironic is it that Juneteenth’s champion is a governor who seemed politically doomed in 2018 when his medical-school days participation in a racist parody was publicly exposed?
With so much history here, it isn’t surprising that Virginia sometimes struggles under the weight. This past session, the General Assembly did away with Lee-Jackson Day, which recognized two Confederate generals whose monuments in Richmond are under siege at present.
It used to be Lee-Jackson-King Day, in perhaps the most inelegant historical mash-up imaginable. From the mid-1980s until 2000, the state lumped civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the two rebel generals. It was the closest Virginia could come to Pharaoh–Moses Day.
Dr. King has his own holiday now, and Lee–Jackson Day has been traded in for an Election Day holiday, which will serve as worthy a purpose as any holiday could by making voting easier.
Juneteenth was organic. It grew on its own around churches and spread from Texas to other Southern states and then to the rest of the country as blacks from the South migrated north and west in search of opportunity. It declined in popularity for a time in African American communities, but then enjoyed a revival in the years before World War II.
By the start of the 21st century, it was celebrated in most major cities. It is now recognized as a special day in 47 of the 50 states.
Virginia recognized it in 2007, putting it between Rotary Day (June 1) and National Day of the Cowboy (fourth Saturday in July.) The General Assembly recognizes a lot of special days.
Now, though, Juneteenth is close to having its own space on the official state calendar.
June 19 represents the freedom of millions of people who were kept in bondage in a country that proposed at its outset that all of us are created equal. It is a day that all Virginians who cherish the American ideal, imperfect in its execution but slowly getting better, should want to celebrate.
