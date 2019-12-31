NEW YEAR’S Day marks the beginning of a brand new year and, in this case, a brand new decade, offering residents of the Fredericksburg region new possibilities and new challenges. But there are still a number of old problems that will have to be dealt with during the coming year and beyond:
Balancing growth: Growth means more economic activity, which creates new jobs and additional tax revenue for local governments. But the Fredericksburg region as a whole has had a difficult time balancing population growth with economic development, which is why so many local residents continue to commute to faraway jobs. Residential growth without a corresponding increase in business growth also stresses public services, leaving localities without the additional tax revenue needed to pay for the increased demand. The region’s No. 1 focus in 2020 should be to attract more businesses to the area.
Traffic is still the region’s biggest problem, and it is far from being solved. The northbound and southbound Rappahannock bridges and the new “Fred Ex” lanes under construction will take significant pressure off Interstate–95, at least for a while. But Smart Scale’s metrics are still not working for a region with some of the worst traffic congestion in the nation, prompting frustrated members of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to request a category move from Northern Virginia to Richmond in order to qualify for more state funding. As the new Democrat-controlled General Assembly is unlikely to increase funding for transportation, local officials will have to make do.
Housing is becoming more expensive as the regional population expands, making it harder for even some middle-class families to afford to buy a home. It’s even worse for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) residents to find affordable housing within a reasonable distance of their jobs. This supply-and-demand problem won’t be solved until and unless local governments allow more flexibility, such as zoning certain tracts to allow for smaller houses or increased density. Meanwhile, they should be doing all they can to incentivize builders to come up with innovative solutions to the lack of affordable housing.
Opioid epidemic: As of October 18, the Virginia Department of Health reported 650 opiate overdose deaths in the commonwealth, which marks a significant decline from the previous two years. But whether it’s abuse of prescription drugs, street heroin or fentanyl, addiction creates a negative ripple effect throughout the entire community, increasing pathologies from child neglect to violent crime. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more people died from drug overdoses in 2017 (70,237) than from car crashes or gun violence; 1,241 of those deaths were in Virginia. If state and local government officials are serious about preventing premature deaths, this is where they need to focus.
Historical preservation: It’s tempting to forgo historical preservation efforts when maintaining old and sometimes controversial structures becomes difficult both financially and politically. But such thinking deprives current and future generations of important lessons from the past. Preserving their rich cultural and historical heritage is what distinguishes cities like Fredericksburg from more modern cookie-cutter attempts at authenticity.
Civility in public discourse has been eroding at an alarming rate, and political passions are likely to be even more inflamed as the 2020 presidential campaign heats up. Being civil doesn’t mean you have to agree. On the contrary, it is quite possible to remain civil and respectful even while challenging another person’s ideas and beliefs. The lack of civility creates a toxic political environment that makes it all but impossible for people of differing ideological leanings to agree on anything. That’s not progress.
Whichever candidate or party you support, in the end we all have to live together as neighbors with common interests at stake. So on this New Year’s Day 2020, let’s all make a resolution to make this new year and new decade in the Fredericksburg region better and more civil than the last.
