WITH Washington in the World Series for the first time since 1933, and local baseball fans eagerly awaiting the opening of the Fredericksburg Nationals’ new minor league stadium here next year, baseball is even crowding out politics as the prime topic of conversation in this part of the world. That’s a rare occurrence, and should be savored.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, a right-wing crazy or a left-wing loon, people of all ages, races, occupations and political persuasions all feel the pull of that perfectly manicured green diamond as the “Boys of Summer” duke it out one last time this season.
Because at its best, sport unites people. Cheering for the home team, especially during the World Series, is one of the most beloved sporting traditions in America, where such unifying events are unfortunately becoming more rare with each passing year. This year, it’s easy to root for the Nats who, after a slow start, rebounded to earn a wildcard spot in the National League playoffs.
During the Fall Classic, fans wondered, would Nats aces Patrick Corbin, Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer, and Stephen Strasburg—some of the MLB’s best starting pitchers—be able to hold off Houston Astros sluggers Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, and George Springer, all of whom hit 31 or more home runs this season?
But it was the Nats’ bats that stole the show during Tuesday’s opener in Houston. After veteran first baseman Ryan Zimmerman clobbered a solo homer in the second inning for the franchise’s first World Series home run, left fielder Juan Soto’s game-tying homer in the fourth, and his two-out, two-run double in the fifth gave the Nats their one-run margin of victory.
Both Zimmerman and Soto did stints with the Potomac Nationals, now renamed the Fredericksburg Nationals, offering a tantalizing glimpse of the pleasures awaiting local baseball fans next year. Until then, the World Series comes as a most welcome respite amid the political turmoil on Capitol Hill and Virginia’s hard-fought legislative races.
Who will win the best-of-seven contest this year? Everyone has an opinion, but neither baseball experts nor Las Vegas oddsmakers can say for sure how this World Series will end, adding to the excitement of watching two excellent teams in top fighting form compete to take home the coveted Commissioner’s Trophy.
One unusual out-of-town prognosticator made a bold prediction: Nicholas, an orphaned bottlenose dolphin who was rescued in 2002 and now lives at Florida’s Clearwater Marine Aquarium. “When the Astros were in the 2017 playoffs, Nick surprised Vegas when he chose them to win the World Series” over the Los Angeles Dodgers, which they did 4–3. But Nick’s keepers say that “now, in 2019, he has another surprising selection! Sorry, Astros fans.”
We’ll stick with Nick’s pick: Go Nats!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.