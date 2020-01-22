“MY kid has a soccer game that day.” “I’m tired after work, and don’t feel like standing in a long line.” “I want to go to happy hour with my friends instead.” “The weather on Election Day is supposed to be awful.”
All those excuses as to why voters can’t make it to the polls on Election Day and need to vote absentee may be true, but they’re currently not acceptable.
In Virginia, voters are required to list one of 20 reasons why they cannot be physically present to vote, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. The approved reasons include attending college outside the voter’s registered address; having personal business or being away on vacation on Election Day; working or commuting during the time the polls are open; being a first responder or election official; being pregnant, sick, disabled, or a caregiver; on active military duty or temporarily residing outside the U.S.
On Monday, the state Senate passed a bill on a bipartisan vote of 31–9 that would allow no-excuse absentee voting.
SB 111, patroned by Del. Janet Howell, D–Fairfax, eliminates all those excuse categories, simply stating that “any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot … in any election in which he is qualified to vote.” A companion bill (HB 1) introduced by Del. Charniele Herring, D–Alexandria, in the House would also remove the need for an excuse to vote absentee.
Last session, the General Assembly passed a bill that Gov. Ralph Northam signed allowing limited no-excuse absentee voting a week and a half before a general election.
This year, Virginia voters will be able to cast in-person absentee ballots 45 days prior to the Nov. 3 presidential election, but they still need an approved excuse. However, due to the 2019 law, no excuse is needed between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
The legislation proposed by Howell and Herring this session, which will likely pass, would eliminate the need for any excuse to vote absentee, freeing registered voters from the necessity of coming up with a plausible one. Adults should not have to produce the functional equivalent of a note from their parents explaining why they missed school.
That should also encourage more people to cast early ballots if they think they will be unable to make it to their polling place on Election Day for any reason, freeing up space for voters who do show up and hopefully speeding up the tabulation of results.
So the Nov. 3 presidential election will really start on Sept. 18, when registered voters are first allowed to cast ballots in their local registrar’s office after producing a valid Virginia drivers license or another accepted form of identification.
Or they can fill out an online Virginia Absentee Ballot Application Form that requires the voter to state a reason for needing an absentee ballot and provide supporting information required for some categories, such as the name of their employer, the college they’re attending, or their branch of military service. If the no-excuses legislation passes, this will be the last time they will have to do that in a presidential election, when voter turnout tends to be the highest.
Absentee ballots can be mailed to voters 45 days in advance, and are due back by 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election.
Election Day should now really be called Election Deadline Day, as it is the last day to vote. And no more excuses for voting absentee means that Virginians will have no more excuses to shirk this important civic duty either. With a little advance planning, a month and a half is plenty of time for even the busiest people to arrange to vote early for the candidates of their choice, either at the local registrar’s office or by mail-in absentee ballot.
But any tendency to push that 45-day limit even further back should be resisted. With a 24/7/365 news cycle and perpetual political campaigns, it’s in nobody’s best interest to hold never-ending elections as well.
