YOU DON’T find too many people who are against the idea of affordable housing. People tend to agree that having a decent place to live should be a basic human right, but they also acknowledge that providing adequate housing is a huge, complicated and expensive issue. Moreover, merely figuring out what purpose affordable housing should serve, and deciding where to build it, can stop good intentions in their tracks.
Veteran Del. Bobby Orrock, a Republican who represents parts of Caroline and Spotsylvania counties, has introduced two pieces of legislation aimed at addressing those issues. One is a bill that would allow Virginia localities to establish an affordable housing zoning district (HB 765), while the other is a resolution that would establish a definition of what affordable housing is (HJ 67).
They both deserve passage as ways to focus on and provide a starting place for this important and ongoing conversation.
Orrock’s resolution calls for the Virginia Housing Commission to lead the effort to come up with an affordable housing definition. It should be worded in a way that leaves the door open to innovative ideas that haven’t even been thought of yet.
A basic definition is this: Affordable housing is housing that is affordable for those whose income is below the median household income.
In part because the separation of wealth and income in the United States has become so pronounced, there is a chronic need for access to affordable housing.
Though overall homelessness in the United States dropped by about 100,000 between 2007 and 2016, it has held steady since then at about 550,000 despite the surging economy. When the economy is going strong, housing costs rise, putting it farther out of reach—especially for those ill-equipped to catch and ride the economic wave.
But the need for affordable housing extends well beyond the homeless to those who either felt they had no choice but to spend too much on rent to get a decent place to live, or those whose financial circumstances changed, making the monthly rent or mortgage payment more than they can handle.
We’re talking about the ALICE people, too—Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed—who are working but can’t stretch their paychecks far enough to make ends meet.
Reports that some schoolteachers, police officers, first responders and firefighters can’t afford to live in the communities they serve may be a local budget issue as well as a housing cost issue, but certainly these public servants deserve a decent place to live and raise a family.
Somehow, the rule that “housing costs what housing costs” must be broken, without returning to the troubled environments created by low-cost housing projects in the past.
Orrock’s bill would allow localities to establish an affordable housing zone as they do residential, commercial or agricultural zoning. He explains, for example, that under his bill, property owners could get a break on their taxes by accepting lower assessments on their land. In turn, they would realize less on the sale to a developer, which would contribute to the reduced cost of what is built on it.
Suppliers could then be offered a tax break on building materials they are able to sell for less than regular price. The arrangement could be likened to the preservation tax credits property owners are eligible for when they renovate deteriorating historic properties. The idea is to turn an economic burden into an economic contributor.
On a smaller but significant scale, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fredericksburg is setting an excellent example with its Canterbury project in the city’s Mayfield neighborhood. Builders and suppliers either donate or provide their services and materials at cost, prospective owners contribute their own “sweat equity” and participants are educated on homeowner budgeting. Available sources of down payment assistance and low-cost mortgage loans are tapped to limit monthly expenses while the owner gains more solid financial footing.
Habitat aims to build 17 houses at Canterbury over the next six years using the same methods as when they build one at a time.
Various localities are already looking at ways to lower the cost of housing over time, such as Fairfax County’s plan to relax height and density requirements near transit or metro stations. This would allow potentially automobile-free living for individuals and less traffic congestion for everyone else.
Allowing small in-law or rental cottages on residential properties is also part of the discussion. And government subsidies that work as a hand up rather than a handout can begin to reduce low-income families’ chronic dependence on government services.
Del. Orrock’s legislation is a step in the right direction toward addressing a difficult socio-economic problem that isn’t going to fix itself or just go away.
