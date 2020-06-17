AFTER being cooped up for
months due to the coronavirus
lockdown, local residents are understandably eager to get out of their homes. Cars provide not only a way to get to work and run essential errands, they also offer a welcome change of scenery while maintaining social distancing.
As we entered Phase 2 earlier this month, local traffic has been slowly but steadily increasing. And while it’s not yet back to pre-COVID levels, the trend is definitely in that direction. Remember auto accidents and traffic jams? Unfortunately, they’ll be back, too, as traffic volumes increase.
So drivers need to be alert, especially in areas under construction and where traffic is being detoured—such as the area around the Chatham Bridge, which will be closed for much-needed repair work for the next 16 to 18 months. During the $23.4 million bridge reconstruction project, the Virginia Department of Transportation will detour former bridge traffic onto the Blue and Gray Parkway and U.S. 1.
Since Chatham Bridge is one of the main connections between Stafford County and Fredericksburg, a lot of folks who used the bridge regularly are going to have to take a different route. But detours can be hazardous, especially when drivers make sudden, unanticipated moves trying to figure out where they’re going. To avoid this, drivers should check out the city’s webpage (FXBGBridge.com) before leaving home. Increased vehicular traffic on the receiving roads will also make things more difficult for everyone, including those who didn’t need to cross the bridge.
Here’s what everybody should keep in mind during the closure: Chatham Bridge is 80 years old. This “structurally deficient” span, with its numerous potholes and crumbling masonry, should have been repaired or replaced a long time ago. Now that it is finally being rehabilitated is not the time to complain about the inconvenience.
Patience is needed as construction proceeds, not only on the Chatham Bridge, but on all the other ongoing transportation projects in the area. Remember, detours and lane closures are temporary. After literally decades of neglect, these transportation infrastructure projects are vital to maintaining mobility in the Fredericksburg region for years to come. So reserve a little more time to get where you’re going.
Once the Chatham Bridge reopens in the fall of 2021, it will have a concrete foot path separated from traffic linking the Old Stone Warehouse in Fredericksburg to Stafford’s Belmont-Ferry Farm Trail, and a scenic overlook from which to enjoy the view of the Rappahannock River.
That’s something worth waiting for.
