LAST week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on whether the U.S. Forest Service has the legal authority to grant a special use permit that would allow the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross underneath the Appalachian Trail near Reed’s Gap in southern Virginia within the boundaries of the George Washington National Forest.
In 2018, the Richmond-based 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the Forest Service in a case brought by environmental groups trying to halt construction of the 605-mile natural gas pipeline, claiming that the Appalachian Trail is under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service even when it passes through national forests.
Court watchers say that questions and comments made by the justices during the oral arguments indicated that a majority seem willing to overturn the lower court ruling.
Chief Justice John Roberts questioned whether letting the lower ruling stand would create an “impermeable barrier” to any future pipeline projects. Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that blocking the pipeline has “significant consequences to it, enormous consequences.” Justice Stephen Breyer pointed out that because the ACP would enter and exit the national forest on private land, and would be buried hundreds of feet beneath the Appalachian Trail, it would have little impact on hikers or other trail users. And Justice Samuel Alito asked, “Why can’t we just say that the trail is on the surface and something that happens 600 feet below the surface is not the trail?”
Ironically, attorney Michael Kellogg, who was representing the coalition of environmental groups that brought the lawsuit, inadvertently made the best case for the ACP by pointing out that there are already 55 pipelines running underneath the 2,100-mile-long Appalachian Trail, 19 of which are on federal land.
A Google search uncovered no environmental disasters associated with the 55 existing pipelines, which daily move large quantities of oil and gas to the highly populated East Coast. Are we to believe that increasing that number to 56 would somehow be catastrophic?
The three-and-a-half-foot wide ACP, which would transfer natural gas from West Virginia’s Marcellus Shale deposits to Virginia and North Carolina, was heralded as a “win-win” in 2014 when it was first announced by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe because the extra natural gas capacity would allow pipeline partners Dominion Energy and Duke Energy to close their aging coal plants earlier than they would be able to do otherwise. And a study by Chmura Economics and Analytics found that the pipeline would generate $1.4 billion in economic activity in Virginia alone.
The ACP was approved in 2017 by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission after an exhaustive review, more than 150,000 pages of regulatory findings, and more than 300 route adjustments to minimize the underground pipeline’s environmental impact, which FERC determined would be “less than significant.”
But environmentalists and property owners kept filing lawsuit after lawsuit in an effort to halt the project. The case currently before the Supreme Court is just one of many attempts to stop this needed energy infrastructure from being built, which has resulted in years of delays and nearly doubled its price tag to $8 billion.
But the ACP is needed even more now than when former Gov. McAuliffe enthusiastically endorsed it. The pipeline was initially intended to increase the supply of natural gas to the region so that aging coal plants in Virginia and North Carolina could be replaced with cleaner-burning natural gas-powered generators.
However, a spokesman for Dominion told The Free Lance–Star that at the time the pipeline project was proposed, the utility had not considered the effect of the recent and rapid ramp-up of renewable (but intermittent) energy, such as wind and solar, which has actually doubled the need for backup power from natural gas to make sure that the lights stay on 24/7.
Blocking the ACP means potentially delaying the retirement of dirty coal plants—which would be a far worse outcome environmentally for Virginia than burying one more pipeline hundreds of feet beneath the Appalachian Trail.
