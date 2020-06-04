AS THE coronavirus pandemic
subsides and most of Virginia
cautiously reopens today under Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase II guidelines, many local residents are still furloughed or out of a job with no way to pay their June rent or mortgage payment. This looming housing crisis should be met head-on before it spirals into a homeless crisis that local jurisdictions are unprepared to handle.
Due to the pandemic, all non-emergency evictions were suspended by the Virginia Supreme Court until May 17. A federal moratorium of the foreclosure of federally-backed mortgages is in effect until July 24. But it may take local businesses financially battered by the lockdown a long time to rehire employees, if they do so at all.
The state-imposed lockdown affected all Virginians, but not equally. People who were able to work from home and remain on a payroll felt little, if any, economic stress. But those who were suddenly furloughed or laid off suffered a particularly cruel financial blow.
During the year ending July 2019, when the national, state and local economies were all operating at full throttle and unemployment was very low, there were 757 evictions in the City of Fredericksburg, or about 60 per month, according to the Fredericksburg chapter of Virginia Organizing. Those numbers are bound to go up significantly this year.
So what can be done to prevent mass evictions and foreclosures?
First, the region’s delegation to the General Assembly should unite, with no political game-playing, and demand that the commonwealth provide local communities with emergency housing relief funds. If this means reallocating state resources from other less critical areas, so be it. After all, it was Gov. Northam’s lockdown order that put thousands of Virginians in this untenable situation. The needs of their constituents should be a priority over anybody else’s wants.
Fredericksburg and surrounding counties are also facing deep budget holes due to the lockdown. Each should find some room in their budgets to add to the state’s emergency housing assistance for families facing eviction or foreclosure, particularly if they have young children.
For their part, renters, homeowners and small business owners who are having trouble meeting their financial obligations should immediately contact their landlords and lending institutions and explain that they are dealing with circumstances beyond their control. They should then do everything in their power to make mutually agreeable payment modifications that will allow people to remain sheltered until they get back on their feet.
It’s in their best interest to do so. With 10.6 percent of Virginians statewide out of work and many businesses teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, there’s no guarantee that landlords and banks that refuse to budge on payment terms won’t just wind up with a lot of empty space.
Some small landlords may not be in a position to postpone or modify rental payments any longer, particularly if they rely on them for their own income and haven’t been paid anything since March 16.
That’s where local charities, such as the Rappahannock United Way’s ALICE Fund, can help. But this pandemic has stretched their resources to the breaking point. Local residents with means should consider making a substantial donation to this and similar worthy causes that help individuals from falling into homelessness.
Not all evictions can or even should be avoided. Individuals who were in arrears on their rent or mortgage before the pandemic lockdown, who damaged the property, engaged in illegal conduct or willfully violated the terms of their rental or loan agreements need to be shown the door. But the entire community should pull together to help tenants and homeowners in arrears who were responsible citizens and good neighbors before the pandemic struck– and will continue to be when this unprecedented disruption is finally over.
It’s in everybody’s interest to avoid a homeless crisis if it can be averted.
