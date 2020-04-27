THERE were good reasons for Congress to pass the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act back in 1996.
People changing jobs or between jobs needed assurance that personal health information wouldn’t be passed on to prospective new employers or to insurers. HIPAA was created to help make sure that Americans would not be discriminated against because they had the bad luck to be in less-than-perfect health. It was meant to protect our privacy.
In the present COVID-19 pandemic, though, HIPAA’s code of silence sometimes is a brick wall blocking common sense.
One example: In the Harrisonburg area, as the coronavirus was starting to impact lives, health district officials there reported that one patient in a five-county, five-city area had COVID-19, with no further enlightenment. A while later, it revealed that an unnamed long-term care facility in the district had a possible outbreak, with no information on which facility it was. Employees of the facility subsequently leaked its name to the local newspaper.
Anyone in such a facility, or anyone with a loved one living there, would desperately want to know more. Anyone living in that five-county area would want to know where in particular the virus was making inroads. This lack of better disclosure has been a problem all over the state and the nation.
Virginia’s two senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both have called for greater transparency, as have others. This month, the Department of Health and Human Services did give institutions and localities more leeway, saying that it would use discretion in imposing penalties for potential violations, to allow more much-needed information on COVID-19’s deadly progress to be disseminated.
What can companies do, even if they don’t tell employees or others that a co-worker has the virus? They can screen employees before they enter the workplace. They can ask health questions. They can send employees home if they suspect they are infected.
For companies, it can be a case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t. An employer can be held liable if an employee worked while ill and later tested positive for COVID-19, and then other employees were infected.
In normal times, HIPAA is worthwhile. It prevents discrimination and ensures privacy.
However, these are not normal times.
When we once again can visit our friends without the aid of Zoom, when we don’t have to wear a mask to the grocery store or mourn loved ones in isolation, we see the value in HIPAA (although, as with most large federal endeavors, it can be a clunky nuisance at times).
Right now, though, we need information more than we need privacy. We hope that common sense will prevail.
