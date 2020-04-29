THE 2020 coronavirus pandemic has altered common activities previously taken for granted in modern American life, such as shaking hands and cramming together in bars, restaurants and other public spaces. This new, previously unknown pathogen is making people think twice about getting too close to their own relatives, friends and co-workers, let alone people they don’t even know.
It’s still too soon to tell whether people’s behavior will be permanently changed by weeks or perhaps months of self-isolation, mask-wearing and social distancing, or whether they will pretty much go back to their pre-COVID-19 “normal” once this health crisis is over.
But if lessons learned from the pandemic permanently alter the way people live, they will also have repercussions on public policy.
Trends that seemed inevitable just three months ago could suddenly reverse, and solutions to last year’s problems may turn out to be already obsolete.
COVID-19 introduced the concept of “social distancing” to Americans who were used to just the opposite. Will people still want to live in large, crowded urban centers where it’s hard to get around unless you use public transit or ride-sharing, making it much easier to catch whatever pathogen is currently going around? Or will they seek out less dense suburban or rural areas where it’s far easier to keep their distance?
Will companies that allowed (or required) their employees to telecommute during the pandemic be willing (or able) to demand that they all return to a centralized location? Or will off-site telework finally become the norm for a large number of American office workers?
And if those things happen, what will be the long-term effect on housing, employment and commuting patterns?
Of course, nobody has a crystal ball that can accurately predict if the pandemic will trigger major shifts in how people live and work in the 21st century. But that also means that local officials who are contemplating major changes are now basically operating in the dark.
For example, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors has been working on a downzoning plan that would affect nearly 90,000 acres of agriculturally-zoned land (A-1) where the current density allowed is one home per every three acres.
In February, the board asked county staff to come up with a proposal for the Planning Commission that would reduce density to one home per every 10 acres.
Downzoning is one way to concentrate future growth in areas that are already developed in order to maintain the rural character of agricultural areas while reducing the cost of extending county services. But what if a large number of people suddenly decide that living on three acres, where they can plant a large garden and raise chickens instead of having to rely on a suddenly shaky-looking food distribution system, is now the new ideal?
Pre-COVID-19, downzoning made sense from the county’s perspective, if not from the point of view of rural landowners who were counting on selling some or all of their property to residential developers to finance their retirements. But does it make sense, post-COVID, to increase density when county officials may be called upon to help quash a future pandemic?
And should they spend millions of dollars on local road improvements if a large number of former commuters are going to continue working from home?
Will Stafford’s small businesses be able to rebound after the current lockdown is lifted, or will many of them close their doors for good, reducing the commercial tax base that’s needed to fund the county’s basic services? If that happens, how will those lost tax revenues be replaced?
The point is that nobody knows.
So it seems that the most prudent thing for Stafford supervisors to do now—on downzoning or any other major decisions that include assumptions about a future that may or may not still be accurate—is to simply wait and see.
