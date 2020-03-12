GOV. Ralph Northam and the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly should have brushed up on their physics, in particular Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion (“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction”) before proposing and then passing a raft of controversial gun-control legislation aimed at reducing the number of firearms in Virginia.
So far, the reaction has been a dramatic increase in the number of Virginians seeking to purchase guns.
According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, people interested in buying a gun in the U.S.—as measured by the number of inquiries made to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS)—increased 16.7 percent nationwide in February over the same time a year ago.
But in Virginia, where the number of adjusted background checks (total NICS checks minus rechecks for current concealed carry permit holders) exploded from 40,381 in February 2019 to nearly 66,000 last month—the highest increase in all 50 states.
“Virginia’s adjusted NICS figure for February 2020 showed a 63.4 percent increase over the February 2019 adjusted NICS figure, raising the number of adjusted background checks in the state by 25,601. This increase in adjusted NICS background checks for firearms sales in Virginia is occurring as the state’s General Assembly is debating passage of strict gun-control laws, including limiting handgun sales to just one per month,” the NSSF reported.
The surge in background checks in Virginia came as no surprise to the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, which noted that “law-abiding gun owners buy firearms whenever anti-gun politicians start targeting them instead of criminals.”
In 2016, the New York Times reported on this phenomenon, calling it a “Catch-22 dynamic for gun-control proponents: Pushing for new restrictions can lead to an influx of new guns.”
It happened in New Jersey in 2013. After then-Gov. Chris Christie signed 10 gun-control laws that required background checks, restrictions on certain firearms, and the submission of mental health records to NICS, gun sales in his state spiked.
It happened in Maryland the same year. After the state legislature passed some of the strictest gun-control measures in the nation in response to the Newtown, Conn., and Navy Yard massacres, firearm applications soared, beating all previous records.
It’s happening nationwide. The FBI reported a record number of background checks in January and February—over 5 million—after former presidential candidate Beta O’Rourke said during a recent Democratic debate that, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” Industry experts predict that if this rate continues, firearm sales in the U.S. could reach 30 million by the end of the year. That’s in addition to the estimated 393 million guns already in civilian hands in the U.S.
And it’s happening now in Virginia, where the General Assembly just passed a suite of strict gun-control legislation, including limiting handgun purchases to one a month. But the reaction to their efforts to control guns in the commonwealth has been a 63.4 percent increase in the number of people seeking to buy a firearm before the new restrictions go into effect.
Really? Was this the outcome Gov. Northam and his fellow Democrats had in mind?
