MANY local trash bins are
full of all the trimmings
and trappings of Christmas. Discarded packaging, cardboard boxes, wrapping paper and ribbons are waiting to be picked up and hauled away. Most of this detritus from the holiday has likely been tossed into the recycling container without another thought.
The good news is that the statewide recycling rate in Virginia in 2018 reached 46.1 percent, according to a new report released in November by the state Department of Environmental Quality. That’s up from 42.8 percent in 2017.
Last year, Virginians recycled almost 66,000 more tons of trash than they did in 2017. That’s a lot. One ton is roughly equivalent to 115 black bags full of trash, so that’s about 7.6 million bags that didn’t go into landfills in the commonwealth.
Overall, the total amount of materials recycled increased by almost 170,000 tons in the last five years, the DEQ report stated, with the top three most recycled items being metal (28 percent), paper (23 percent) and yard waste (20 percent).
The recycling rate was somewhat lower in Fredericksburg and Stafford County, which together form the Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (39.2 percent), and Spotsylvania County (33.2 percent), but both were still well above the commonwealth’s mandated 25 percent rate.
The bad news is that there are fewer and fewer places to send recyclable material. Just when Virginia’s recycling rate hit 46.1 percent last year, China announced that it was refusing to accept any more imported waste from the U.S. due to the contaminants resulting from our near-universal single-stream collection methods.
“China has implemented several initiatives that have had a fundamental impact on recycling, including recycling in Virginia,” the DEQ report noted, adding: “In 2017, 64 percent of recyclables offered a return on investment, but just a year later, only 35 percent did.”
After China’s ban, costs charged by recycling companies skyrocketed. This year, Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties asked trash haulers to stop collecting glass, “citing ongoing price issues and a lack of regional end markets.” And if three of the most affluent counties in Virginia are having trouble with recycling, the crisis is hitting smaller and less affluent jurisdictions even harder. For example, after Staunton’s bill to service its drop-off recycling containers increased from $3,000 to $52,000 in August 2018, the city stopped accepting glass and plastic recyclables.
Many jurisdictions across the nation, not just in Virginia, are now either limiting their decades-old curbside recycling programs, raising taxes to cover the added costs, or simply abandoning them altogether and dumping all their trash into landfills.
According to the DEQ, Virginia accepts more than 5 million tons of trash, with more than half of it coming from the District of Columbia, Maryland, and New York—all of which consider themselves environmentally “woke,” which is easier to do when you can just send your environmental problems to struggling rural areas in other states that need the cash.
The state legislature previously asked the DEQ to come up with recommendations for “improving the reliability of the supply of recycled materials during the next 10 years in order to provide for beneficial use.” That may involve relatively simple changes, such as reeducating the public about what is—and what isn’t—profitable to recycle, or changing recycling programs from multi-stream to single-stream collections. Or it may involve more complex, and more expensive, ways to handle the mountain of trash that Virginians generate every day.
Reusing discarded material and repurposing it is still a good idea in theory. The hard part is making large-scale recycling financially feasible in practice.
But while DEQ and others try to come up with long-range solutions to the large-scale recycling crisis, Virginians can do their own small-scale recycling. And reducing the amount of waste that has to be recycled by switching to products that can be used more than once, like reusable gift boxes and bags, is a good place to start.
