IN THE wake of the mass shooting by a Virginia Beach city employee earlier this year, and a special session on gun control called by Gov. Ralph Northam, the General Assembly asked the Virginia State Crime Commission to come up with recommendations for preventing future gun violence in the commonwealth. The commission is currently reviewing more than 70 bills filed by state legislators and various gun control measures requested by the public.
These proposals include bans on so-called assault weapons and silencers, reinstating Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law, longer mandatory minimum sentences for crimes committed with firearms, and a “red flag” law—which would allow a judge to order gun owners’ legally purchased weapons to be seized if it is determined that they pose a risk to themselves or others.
Red flag laws have been introduced in 21 states and adopted in 17 as a response to mass shootings. But according to the National Conference on State Legislatures, critics have expressed concerns over such legislation’s “impact on civil liberties and the precedent it sets for the use of coercive measures against individuals not because they are alleged to have committed any crime, but because somebody believes they might, someday, commit one.”
That wasn’t the NRA, by the way. That was the ACLU of Rhode Island, which noted that the “heart” of any red flag legislation requires that both the petitioner and the judge engage in speculation about an individual’s risk of possible violence.
“This places judges in the unenviable—indeed, impossible—position of trying to predict who may and may not become a mass murderer. But psychiatry and the medical sciences have not succeeded in this realm, and there is no basis for believing courts will do any better,” the group noted, urging lawmakers to come up with legislation that includes “basic due process protections” and that “provides the proper balance in promoting both public safety and constitutional safeguards.”
Using the principle of prior restraint, red flag laws are an attempt to prevent criminal behavior before it occurs. But even though such preemption is more “The Minority Report” than the U.S. Constitution, a growing number of Americans seem to be leaning in that direction.
The same concerns can be raised about the involuntary commitment of the mentally ill, legal in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, even though the vast majority of people with mental illness do not hurt anybody. State law in Virginia, revised in 2008, requires that “a substantial likelihood of serious physical harm” to either themselves or others must be “evidenced by recent behavior causing, attempting or threatening harm” before a person can be committed against his or her will.
In contrast, the proposed red flag law voted down in committee earlier this year would allow a gun owner’s weapons to be seized based not on “recent behavior causing, attempting or threatening harm,” but merely on an otherwise undefined perception that the person in question poses a “substantial risk of injury to himself or others.”
But like the case of the second-grader in Anne Arundel County, Md., who was suspended in 2013 for biting a breakfast pastry into the shape of a gun, perceptions are subject to differing interpretations, and certainly are not sufficient to deprive someone of their constitutional rights.
Meanwhile, police in the same jurisdiction shot and killed 61-year-old Gary Willis in his home last November while serving a court order at 5:17 a.m. to remove his guns as requested by a relative under that state’s red flag law, which was signed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. So a person who was not charged with any crime was killed in order to prevent him from committing hypothetical violence sometime in the future. That’s the slippery slope down which poorly written red flag laws can lead.
Then there’s the analysis released in December by Dr. John Lott, president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, and Dr. Carlisle Moody of the College of William and Mary that combed through 36 years of data on the effect of red flag laws already enacted in Connecticut (which passed the first red flag law in the nation in 1999), Indiana (2005), California and Washington State (2016).
The study concluded that “red flag laws had no significant effect on murder, suicide, the number of people killed in mass public shootings, robbery, aggravated assault, or burglary….These laws apparently do not save lives.”
The Crime Commission now has the unenviable task of coming up with concrete proposals to reduce gun violence and keep firearms away from disturbed people who shouldn’t have them while also upholding Virginians’ Second Amendment and due process rights, as well as their presumption of innocence.
One thing is clear so far: Good intentions are not enough to make good law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.