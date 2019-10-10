SPOTSYLVANIA Supervisor Chris Yakabouski recently suggested that the Board of Supervisors look into the use of red-light cameras to improve traffic safety at problem intersections.
Here we go again.
Red-light cameras were authorized in Virginia between 1995 and 2005. But a 2007 study of their use in six Northern Virginia jurisdictions by the Virginia Transportation Research Council found that although red-light running crashes decreased at intersections with cameras, the number of more common rear-end accidents actually went up.
“After cameras were installed, total crashes increased,” according to the study, which was funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
Furthermore, the data “did not show a definitive safety benefit associated with camera installation with regard to all crash types, all crash severities, and all crash jurisdictions,” the VTRC study concluded.
A more recent 2017 analysis of 12 years of crash data by researchers at Case Western Reserve University also found that while “cameras changed the composition of accidents, [there is] no evidence of a reduction in total accidents or injuries.”
“The rationale is that the higher expected fines for running a red light will induce drivers to stop and lead to fewer cross-road collisions. However, the cameras also incentivize drivers to accept a greater accident risk from stopping,” the study noted.
Eight states now have laws banning the use of such photo-enforcement cameras, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signing the latest one in June.
Virginia is not one of them; cameras are in use in 10 localities. Under revised legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly in 2012, jurisdictions can request red-light camera enforcement within their own right-of-way after conducting “an engineering safety analysis” for each intersection under consideration. They must also post “conspicuous signs within 500 feet of the intersection where a red light running camera is installed.” VDOT must give its final approval before a red-light camera can be installed on any state right-of-ways.
According to VDOT, “The camera is triggered by any vehicle entering the intersection above a preset minimum speed and following a ‘grace period’ of time after the signal has turned red. Virginia legislation states this specified grace period of time must be at least 0.5 seconds.”
But drivers who see the sign and know they will have just a half-second to clear the intersection after the light turns red are more likely to slam on their brakes to avoid getting a ticket, thus increasing the probability of a rear-end collision.
And while red-light cameras raise millions of dollars in traffic fines annually, there’s also potential liability for the county if it decides to go down this route. In 2017, the city of Chicago settled a class-action lawsuit for nearly $40 million after plaintiffs’ attorneys argued that the program violated drivers’ basic due process rights. And at least six cities were caught shortening their yellow light times in order to increase revenue.
To be sure, running a red light is a serious safety hazard, and each observed occurrence should be reported to law enforcement. But there are better ways to deal with it.
For example, in Detroit, AAA Michigan worked with the city’s traffic engineers to identify problem intersections. Simple, low-cost improvements—such as enlarging and re-timing existing traffic lights, restriping left turn lanes, and adding an “all-red” clearance interval to stop traffic completely from all directions before the light turned green – wound up decreasing intersection accidents by 47 percent.
Spending taxpayer money to install red-light cameras that won’t reduce the number of total accidents and injuries, and may in fact increase them, just doesn’t make any sense
