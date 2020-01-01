THE Virginia State Corporation Commission recently rejected Dominion Energy Virginia’s request to raise its guaranteed return on equity (ROE) from 9.2 percent, which was set in 2017, to 10.75 percent.
The investor-owned utility said it needed the increase in profits so it could attract $12 billion in capital needed for infrastructure upgrades over the next three years under the Grid Transformation and Security Act, which was passed by the General Assembly in 2018 and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Although that state law removed a 2015 rate freeze, it also allowed state-regulated utilities to use any “overearnings” (i.e. excessive profits) to modernize the grid, increase energy efficiency, and invest in renewable energy projects instead of returning the money to its customers.
The VSCC action temporarily saved Dominion’s customers a serious amount of money. The difference between a 10.75 percent and 9.2 percent ROE, the regulatory agency noted, “could cost customers an additional $1.4 billion.”
A utility’s ROE (defined as net income divided by the average shareholder’s equity) affects “two major components of the monthly electric bill,” the VSCC stated in its ruling, adding that the higher percentage Dominion requested “represents neither the actual cost of equity in the marketplace nor a reasonable ROE for [Dominion]. Nor is Dominion’s proposed ROE of 10.75 percent consistent with the public interest.”
The VSCC found the utility’s current 9.2 percent ROE “was consistent with the public interest” and “reasonably balances the interests of [Dominion], its customers, and its investors.” We agree.
Providing reliable electricity for 2.6 million Virginians is no easy task. It takes an enormous amount of capital just to keep up with the growing demand for power created by population growth. The General Assembly has added renewable energy mandates on top of that, which will require even more capital investments. In a capitalist system, the risks of investing in a regulated utility are not very high, but investors are also looking for yield. If they can get a better ROE elsewhere, that’s where the money will flow.
However, as the VSCC points out, the utility will be “eligible to collect a return on equity on the projects through its Virginia customers’ rates,” which will be determined during future rate adjustment hearings. Under the 2018 law, base electric rates cannot be raised until 2024. But the VSCC will consider rate increase riders in 2021 based on the costs of Dominion’s capital projects, including the state-authorized ROE. Thanks to the agency’s action, the baseline will be 9.2 percent, not 10.75 percent.
According to the Edison Electric Institute, the average awarded ROE nationwide was 9.51 percent in 2018, with the average requested ROE a bit higher (10.03 percent), both record lows for the industry. But the institute noted that “the long-term decline in interest rates since the early 1980s is the primary reason for the corresponding declines in requested and approved ROEs.”
Dominion Energy, the third largest utility in the U.S., and one of 42 publicly-traded electric utility holding companies, is a state-sanctioned monopoly with a duty to pay its shareholders the highest ROE allowed by law. But since the utility has no competitive pressures to keep rates down for its customers, the task of protecting their interests falls to the VSCC.
By saying “No” to Dominion’s request this time, the regulatory agency did just that.
