A STUDY released last month
brings relatively good news for
those interested in the rehabilitation of the Chesapeake Bay.
The dead zone, whose name needs no explanation, is slightly smaller than the long-term average. “Only” 11 percent of the Bay’s total volume (12.2 cubic miles) is off-limits to most aquatic life. In July, the zone is expected to rise to 16 percent.
The good news: The dead-zone prediction for this summer is 9 percent below the average since 1985, according to the Bay Journal News Service.
This is good news in the same sense that new daily COVID-19 infections tapering off are encouraging. Don’t light the victory cigars just yet.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which has been fighting this battle for a long time, knows this more than most. That’s why the Foundation, along with Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, gave notice of intention to file suit against the Environmental Protection Agency in May.
The gist of the problem is this: Bad stuff tends to flow downhill. If you’re at the top of the hill, it doesn’t matter as much.
Pennsylvania and New York, which have streams and rivers feeding the Chesapeake, are uphill, so to speak. Since their states don’t actually touch the Bay, they seem less inspired to do what it takes to clean it up.
And the EPA, our national watchdog, has been on a very short leash the past few years.
Much of the problem is about fertilizer. Excess nutrients, especially nitrogen, flow into the Bay and spur algae blooms. The blooms die and sink to the bottom, where they are decomposed by bacteria, which uses up oxygen.
Some creatures, like striped bass, can save themselves by moving nearer the surface. Some, like mussels and clams, can’t, and they die.
Excessive rain can exacerbate the problem by washing the nutrients, coming from farms and industrial use but also from people over-fertilizing their lawns, into the Bay. Turning wetlands into housing developments means the nutrients aren’t filtered out as much as they once were. Draining the swamp is not always a good idea. And high temperatures make the oxygen situation worse. See climate change.
One reason the numbers are at least temporarily encouraging: River flows into the Bay were below normal the first half of the year.
The Clean Water Blueprint, implemented back in 2010, was designed to bring the Bay back to health. The goal was to reach acceptable limits by 2025. Pennsylvania and New York are far behind in reaching their marks, and the EPA seems hesitant to step in.
At the outset, the EPA committed to implementing penalties when states didn’t do their share. The Bay Foundation says that isn’t happening.
The EPA has 60 days to respond to the lawsuit’s particulars. After that, the Bay Foundation and its partners would ask federal courts to force action.
Those who love the Bay and realize how much its health means to our region—even those of us whose main interaction with it is a dozen steamed crabs at Captain John’s—look to the federal government to get our neighbors to the north motivated. With rising populations and temperatures, saving the Bay is not getting any easier.
EPA, we need all the help we can get.
