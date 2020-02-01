A Virginia icon is apparently
gone, leaving his admirers
shell-shocked.
Mr. Peanut, a feisty 104-year-old, apparently succumbed heroically, saving the lives of Super Bowl ad co-stars Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after his NUTmobile went off a cliff.
Millions have watched the teaser on YouTube and Twitter already, with ads to run today in the Super Bowl’s pregame show and in the third quarter. (The teasers and accompanying hype were suspended last week because reality intervened when NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter perished in a real-world tragedy last Sunday).
Reportedly of British heritage, “Mr. Peanut” was only the icon’s nom de legume. His real name: Bartholomew Richard Fitzhugh–Smythe.
He came to us in 1916, three years after Planters Peanuts moved from Pennsylvania to Suffolk in southeastern Virginia, no doubt because that’s where the peanuts were ... and are.
Over the years, Mr. Peanut sported his monacle, spats, white gloves, top hat and cane with nutty aplomb. He appeared a bit more rakish in earlier renditions. In the 1960s, he even added a dapper little mustache.
Mr. Peanut was a patriot. There are posters of him in World War II garb. When an American general, his troops surrounded by German forces in late 1944, was asked to surrender, and he famously responded “Nuts,” he probably was thinking of that salty goober from Virginia.
Mr. Peanut changed with the times. He started driving the ill-fated NUTmobile in 1999. In 2010, Robert Downey Jr. became his first voice actor. In the meantime, Planters went through several corporate changes and was, at the time of its symbol’s apparent last ride, a part of the Kraft Heinz food empire.
An outcry from his fans has raised the possibility that his corporate masters might find a way to put Mr. Peanut back together again.
One thing’s for certain. With advertisers shelling out about $5 million for each 30-second Super Bowl spot, Kraft Heinz is betting that the impact from their late legume’s demise will be more than just peanuts.
