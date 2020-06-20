A SERIOUS challenge to Gov.
Ralph Northam’s COVID-19
emergency executive orders is coming from an unlikely place: a senior legislator in his own party. On June 9, state Sen. Chap Petersen, D–Fairfax, asked the Virginia Supreme Court to order the governor and executive branch to refrain from taking any “unconstitutional actions” against businesses shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Petersen filed the complaint on behalf of Linda Park, a resident of Spotsylvania County who owns Fujiya House, a Japanese restaurant in Fredericksburg’s Central Park, and Jon Tigges, a resident of Loudoun County who owns a 24-acre wedding/corporate retreat center in Hamilton.
Like thousands of other small businesses in Virginia, both Park and Tigges were forced to shut their doors under threat of criminal punishment (up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine) on March 12, when Northam declared a statewide emergency.
But even though much of the commonwealth is in Phase 2 reopening, Fujiya House remains closed because, according to court documents, the Rappahannock Health District will not allow Park to “serve its customers in the traditional hibachi-style, instead stating that it can only serve food prepared in a kitchen” despite the fact that “there have been no medical findings to support this distinction.”
Tigges is not only losing current revenue, but future business as well due to the commonwealth’s “every-changing regulatory landscape [which] makes future bookings impossible,” the complaint alleges.
Petersen persuasively argues that the 27 executive orders on COVID-19 Northam has issued exceed the emergency authority granted to him under state law and the Virginia Constitution.
“This is a unique situation in Virginia history. The Virginia Code defines an emergency situation as one in which the legislature cannot be called, such as during a flood or a civil disturbance,” Petersen told The Free Lance-Star. “But Northam has been running the state by executive order instead of recalling the General Assembly. He declared a major emergency in mid-March. It’s three months later. He’s had plenty of time to get the legislature’s input in the process.”
The complaint also points out that the shutdowns were arbitrary: “Home Depot can have 50 percent of its occupancy capacity indoors at any given time (composed of shoppers who are strangers), while an outdoor wedding is outright banned regardless of the number of attendees or how fastidiously they attend to social distancing and sanitation guidelines.”
The senator is asking the state Supreme Court to declare Northam’s executive orders null and void, with no criminal enforcement for failure to comply. “These orders were issued under color of a ‘public emergency’ and bear no legislative imprimatur,” the complaint states. “Nor have they been reviewed on the merits by a court of competent jurisdiction.”
But there’s an even bigger question Sen. Petersen is asking the state’s highest court to answer, one that will undoubtedly set a precedent for future emergencies: “Does the governor have the ability to suspend the laws of the Commonwealth and announce unilateral edicts limiting civil and constitutional rights for an indefinite period of time … without any consultation, much less a recorded vote, by the General Assembly?”
Especially when the Virginia Code requires that the state health commissioner “specify the duration” of any quarantine, and states that isolation orders can only apply to specific individuals in certain areas “who are known to have been exposed ... or infected”?
In other words, even during a pandemic, does the governor of Virginia have the power to “assume unlimited regulatory authority and ability to create law” unilaterally, without any due process whatsoever?
Linda Park and Jon Tigges are not the only Virginians eagerly awaiting the court’s reply.
