VIRGINIA has won awards in the past for being the best managed state in the nation, but mismanagement in the Virginia Department of Social Services has now tarnished the commonwealth’s sterling reputation.
VDSS has been fined $3.8 million by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for making errors in processing nearly a tenth (9.62 percent) of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications in 2018.
One might be tempted to excuse the eighth-highest error rate in the nation, which has exceeded the national benchmark of 6.8 percent for two consecutive years. But VDSS has a history of covering up its mistakes.
In 2017, VDSS agreed to pay the federal government $7.1 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice for pressuring and intimidating its own quality control workers “to ‘use whatever means necessary’ to find a benefits decision ‘correct’ rather than finding an error,” and then using the doctored data to fraudulently claim that the agency’s error rate was the lowest in the nation in order to collect USDA high- performance bonuses between 2011 and 2013.
VDSS was one of three state agencies that “admitted...they engaged in falsifying Quality Control data and violating the False Claims Act in their administration of SNAP,” according to an April 10, 2017 DOJ press release.
The $68 billion-a-year means-tested SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, is jointly administered by the federal government and the states. Last year, Virginia awarded over $1 billion in SNAP benefits to more than 766,000 low-income residents. Nearly 8 percent of the errors were overpayments, and nearly 2 percent were underpayments.
Although USDA says the state error rate, which is determined by random audits, “is not a measure of fraud,” it does highlight which state agencies are not following the rules, either by providing SNAP benefits to individuals who are ineligible to receive them, or by paying some eligible recipients too much—or too little. According to USDA, any overpayments that are found must be returned to the state, while SNAP beneficiaries who are underpaid must be reimbursed.
The Congressional Research Service estimated that “recipient errors, recipient fraud, and agency errors” nationwide totaled about $3.3 billion in overpayments in FY2017 alone. Two-thirds (62 percent) of overpayments were due to recipient errors, 28 percent were due to state agency errors, and 11 percent were attributed to recipient fraud, including retailer trafficking—or the illegal exchange of SNAP benefits for cash, controlled substances, firearms, or other prohibited items. Underpayments that same year came to $710 million.
Because it did not improve its performance following the 2017 DOJ settlement, VDSS is required to come up with a plan to correct and prevent its still unacceptably high level of errors, including increasing its use of federal databases, such as the Social Security Administration’s, to verify the identity, income and asset levels of all applicants.
Hopefully, after having to pay the federal government nearly $11 million in fines for errors it made in 2017 and 2018, VDSS has finally learned its lesson. Every dollar diverted from the SNAP program—either as a result of errors, fraud, or agency mismanagement—is a dollar that cannot be spent to feed Virginia families who truly need the extra help.
