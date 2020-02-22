THE Virginia General Assembly is considering legislation that would set up a state-run health insurance marketplace to replace the federal marketplace established by the Affordable Care Act.
A bill (SB 732) patroned by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, which passed the Senate on a bipartisan 29-10 vote, would create a Virginia Health Benefit Exchange under the aegis of the State Corporation Commission to “facilitate the purchase and sale of qualified health plans and qualified dental plans” to Virginians in need of coverage, who would be identified by a checkoff box on their state income tax returns. The exchange would be funded by a tax on insurance providers.
On Thursday, the House of Delegates approved a $40 million budget amendment to cover the anticipated start-up costs of transitioning from the federal exchange.
President Obama promised that his signature legislation would vastly reduce the number of uninsured Americans while “bending the cost curve” downward, but ACA did not live up to its original billing. The federal law went into effect in 2014. In 2015, insurance premiums in Virginia increased on average 10.2 percent, and kept rising every year: 2016 (+ 8.5 percent); 2017 (+ 18.4 percent); 2018 (+57.7 percent); and 2019 (+9.6 percent).
In 2020, Virginian’s health insurance premiums finally started to decrease, but not nearly enough to offset the often double-digit increases of the past five years. Meanwhile, according to healthinsurance.org, “Enrollment in Virginia’s [federal run] exchange peaked in 2016 and has declined each year since then. The decline was particularly significant in 2019, when Medicaid expansion took effect in Virginia.”
If the ACA had worked as promised, premium costs would have gone down year after year instead of going up, and there would have been few uninsured people in Virginia in need of expanded Medicaid coverage, since they would already have been on government-subsidized policies. But that obviously didn’t happen.
In 2010, during the national debate over Obamacare, former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell appointed 24 civic, health care and business leaders to his Health Reform Initiative Advisory Council to look into ways to improve health care in the commonwealth. One of the council’s recommendations was to establish a state-run Health Benefits Exchange:
“Whatever specific form the Virginia HBE ultimately takes, there was broad agreement about what the HBE should achieve in practice and about what would be considered a successful HBE. These included: provide small employers with an opportunity to be financially successful while providing health insurance to their workers; provide a marketplace that works well for those without insurance today; provide a marketplace that facilitates the transformation of the delivery system to produce more value per dollar spent, by focusing on quality and transparency; transparency in all things should promote choice, stability and innovation; and the HBE must address the cost of health care and the competitive disadvantage that small firms and ultimately all U.S. firms labor under now.”
The council’s recommendation for a state-run exchange was never acted upon, but that is still a good way to measure whether one would be better for Virginians than the old Obamacare exchanges, which have never lived up to their original hype.
A state-run exchange could, if set up properly, become a truly market-based, patient-driven system that encourages competition to reduce costs and allows Virginians the freedom to choose the products and services that work best for them, such as ACA-compliant catastrophic plans, which appeal to young people because they tend to have much lower premiums, as opposed to plans with benefits mandated by the government.
However, that is unlikely to happen under the current administration. Last May, Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed three bills that would have allowed Virginians to buy short-term and catastrophic plans, and allow small businesses, independent contractors and nonprofit associations who do not quality for premium subsidies on the federal exchange to band together to offer group plans.
Northam claimed that these options offered Virginians “a false sense of security” and threatened to undermine the federal exchange. Yet state residents who can’t afford the exchange offerings, don’t qualify for Medicaid, and have no other affordable health insurance options have no security at all. In a state with 8.5 million residents, people ought to be able to buy exactly the kind of coverage they want and need.
A state-based health benefits exchange that brings more value, transparency, competition and options to Virginia’s health care marketplace would be a big improvement over the exchange run out of Washington, but not if it repeats the same mistakes as the federal model it seeks to replace.
