“ONE of these things is not like the other.” Fredericksburg residents of a certain age (and their parents) no doubt had this Sesame Street lyric bored into their brains as the PBS educational program taught pre-schoolers how to classify and differentiate.
Well, those skills are sorely needed now as the nation in general—and the Fredericksburg region in particular—continues to grapple with the deadly opioid epidemic.
A news story in the Sunday Free Lance–Star by reporter Cathy Dyson about the fourth “Don’t Punish Pain Rally” that will be held today on the steps of the Virginia Capitol in Richmond highlighted the heart-breaking plight of patients suffering from chronic and debilitating pain who need the relief opioid narcotics bring. But they can’t get them because these potent painkillers were overprescribed and too many other people either wound up addicted or dead from overdoses.
In the Fredericksburg region, the number of drug overdoses increased 7 percent between 2017 and 2018, even as the number of deaths statewide declined by 4 percent. At least 110 people in the region died from opioid overdoses last year, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In conjunction with health care providers, local, state and national officials have taken steps to restrict the amount of opioids that are being prescribed in an effort to prevent dependency and diversion.
More than 30 Virginia localities—and the City of Fredericksburg plans to soon join their ranks—have also sued pharmaceutical companies, prescription drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers in an effort to recover at least some of the millions of dollars they have had to spend to deal with opioid-addicted individuals.
But that leaves people who use these strong pain-killing medications as prescribed in a terrible bind. Some doctors have just stopped prescribing opioids altogether. Others restrict their use to a very short time frame, even after surgery, although relieving pain in cancer and post-surgical patients is exactly what these medications were developed to do. It’s not fair to keep them from their intended users because other people have abused them or become addicted.
That strategy could also backfire. The biggest driver of overdoses in the Fredericksburg region is not prescription opioids, but illegal fentanyl, which is being smuggled over the southern border. In March, then Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had seized enough fentanyl in 2018 to kill every American citizen—twice. Some of that poison is even now making its way to the streets of Fredericksburg.
However, if people with objective evidence of disease or serious injury can’t get prescription opioids, they are more likely to turn in desperation to illegal drugs to ease their pain. Pharmaceutical companies are also less likely to develop new pain-killing medications that could subject them to future liability.
Physicians should be able to differentiate these patients from recreational users, doctor shoppers and others who want to abuse these medications, and should not have to live in constant fear that they will face prosecution if they wind up in the wrong hands. Their job is to comfort and heal, not be the drug police.
Cracking down on the illegal drug trade to prevent more fatal overdoses is a good thing, but let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water by punishing people in pain.