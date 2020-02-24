A TRASH-strewn eyesore
is all that’s left of Stafford
County’s overly optimistic plans for Aquia Town Center. Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors finally threw in the towel and voted unanimously to terminate the county’s memorandum of understanding with property owner Mosaic Realty Partners.
The final straw was not the Baltimore-based developer’s failure to actually replace the former shopping center with a mixed-use development on the abandoned 25-acre site, but because Mosaic failed to install new sign panels as promised. But the sign would still have pointed to nothing more than unsightly piles of concrete and asphalt protected by an old chain-link fence.
This site wasn’t always a wasteland. It was once a thriving shopping center anchored by a Shoppers Food Warehouse and Regal Cinemas. The shopping center was partially razed by the previous owner to make room for new stores and restaurants. Then the Great Recession hit, and the site sat empty for more than a decade.
When Mosaic bought the property for $6.1 million in 2015, it also had ambitious plans for a 160,000-square-foot development anchored by Harris Teeter, a high-end grocery store, which it hoped would be supported by tenants living in the luxury apartments nearby. But Harris Teeter pulled out of the deal after supervisors refused to approve future incremental tax rebates totaling $18.25 million over 30 years when opponents pointed out that other grocery stores in the county (including six within a two-mile radius) did not get such special treatment.
Mosaic claims it has had no luck recruiting other retailers to the North Stafford site, which is off the Interstate 95 interchange at Garrisonville Road. The only tenants there now are a lone Subway restaurant and an IT consulting firm.
However, the terms of the now defunct MOU, which went into effect in 2016, inexplicably contained an escalator clause that ratcheted up the amount the county pledged in tax incentives every year. The escalator clause created a financial incentive for Mosaic to delay developing the site.
There are several lessons the county hopefully has learned from this ongoing debacle. First, Stafford should have required the prior owner, Michigan-based Ramco Virginia Properties LLC, to remove all construction debris before the sale to Mosaic. Ramco’s failure to do so created the existing problem, and Mosaic’s continuing failure to clean up the site has created public blight.
Secondly, while some tax rebates might have been appropriate to entice retailers to set up shop in Aquia, the county’s offer was way too high. Stafford County’s subsequent withdrawal of that offer—while still leaving the escalator clause in place—resulted in the worst possible outcome, which is on full view for anyone driving past the site.
The belated termination of the MOU was a tentative first step in solving a problem that was caused partially by the economy and the “retail apocalypse,” but also partially by bad judgment on the part of county staff and supervisors.
It’s been a decade since the Aquia site was a tax-paying retail shopping center and became a neglected public nuisance. Even now, Mosaic seems to have no concrete plans to do anything with the property—whose reassessed value is now $5.5 million, down from $11.4 million in 2014—in the near future.
It’s about a decade too late, but the county should give the developer a final ultimatum: Either clean it up now or lose it to eminent domain.
