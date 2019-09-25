IN ITS search for a new school superintendent, the Fredericksburg School Board surveyed the public for qualifications city residents would like to see in their new schools chief. The survey covered such things as level of education, management skills, leadership, and financial acumen. To be sure, those are all necessary attributes in the next superintendent. But the city’s school children need much more than another education bureaucrat.
Standards of Learning test results released in August show that Fredericksburg students overall scored lower than the state average by at least 15 percentage points in all five core academic subjects. Are parents, city officials and taxpayers OK with their children remaining in the bottom half of all public school students in Virginia?
Fredericksburg Public Schools needs a no-excuses, take-no-prisoners, damn-the-torpedoes, fire-in-the-belly advocate who won’t settle for mediocrity. Someone with the determination and ability to raise the school system’s academic achievement levels because the future of the students in this person’s care—as well as the city’s—will depend on it.
To that end, the next superintendent—whoever he or she may be—should have a proven track record of raising student achievement, as reflected in higher assessment scores, or at minimum a concrete and actionable plan on how to get there.
When he announced his retirement after nearly 12 years at the helm of FPS, former Superintendent David Melton told parents they should be proud that all the schools in the city are accredited and have International Baccalaureate programs. And yes, both of those are things to be proud of. But they’re not enough.
Melton was one of the highest paid superintendents nationwide for a school system of its size (his total compensation in 2016–17 came out to $293,671), yet SOL scores on his watch were below the state average.
According to the Virginia Department of Education’s School Quality Profiles, student proficiency in reading, writing, math, science, and history at Hugh Mercer Elementary has been below the state average for the last two years among all demographic groups. Same for students at Lafayette Upper Elementary, with the exception that Asian students beat the state average in history.
At Walker–Grant Middle School, where 67.4 percent of the student body is eligible for free or reduced lunches, overall achievement was also below the state average in reading, math and history during the past two academic years. However, a few demographic groups exceeded the state average: Hispanic (+3) and Asian (+9) students in writing; white (+5) and multi-racial (+8) students in science. So it can be done.
There was better news at James Monroe High School, where all student groups exceeded the state average in reading by 4 points, while Hispanic and black students tied the state average in science and multi-racial students beat it by 4 points last year. But other student groups and the high school as a whole did not meet the state average in the three other top core academic subjects.
It will take energy, determination, and even courage to challenge the status quo and demand a higher level of effort from everybody in the school system. The new schools chief should have high expectations, and be willing to challenge not only students, but more importantly parents, teachers and professional staff to step up the quality of student engagement and instruction more than a few notches.
FPS spends $13,498 per student annually, which is higher than the statewide average ($11,745), but has been delivering below-average test results for far too long. Asking the next superintendent to raise the bar to “average” is not too much to expect.
