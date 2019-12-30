The University of Mary Washington is underrated.
Don’t take our word for it. Earlier this month, Great Value Colleges ran a list of schools that most deserve a brighter limelight.
At the No. 1 spot on the “America’s 50 Most Underrated Colleges” list sits our very own UMW.
The study measured graduation and graduate employment rates, quality of professors and financial aid opportunities. Mary Washington earned its ranking by, among other things, graduating its students at an impressive rate. Some 87 percent graduate in four years or less.
According to one study, the national rate for those seeking bachelor’s degrees is 60 percent after six years. Eighty-six percent of faculty members at UMW have a doctorate or equivalent degree (which means fewer underpaid adjunct faculty teachers). Eight of them have won Fulbright Awards.
And the average undergraduate class size is 19 students. The student-to-faculty ratio is 14 to 1.
UMW also gives out more than $41 million annually in student aid despite an undergraduate student body of only 4,400. (That comes out, by our math, to almost $10,000 a student.) The only other Virginia school in the top 20 was Virginia Tech at 19th place.
The University of Mary Washington isn’t big. It doesn’t have the cachet of Ivy League schools or some of the so-called public Ivies.
According to this one study, though, as well as the sentiments of generations of graduates, it is an educational treasure, a relative bargain and something that makes the city of Fredericksburg shine a little brighter.
With events like the Great Lives lecture series, it encourages local residents to take advantage of its intellectual largesse.
UMW has fought an uphill battle for the respect it commands today. Its unwieldy original name, back in 1908, was the Fredericksburg State Normal and Industrial School for Women. (Go, FSNISW!)
From 1944 to 1972, as Mary Washington College, it served as the women’s college of the University of Virginia, before that esteemed institution allowed itself to admit females to the general undergraduate population. Mary Washington became coed about the same time it and U.Va. parted ways. In 2004, it was renamed the University of Mary Washington.
It has thrived despite the headwinds facing colleges and universities today, including the Great Recession and dwindling support for institutions of higher learning from state legislatures, including Virginia’s. It also overcame some unsettled times in the early 21st century that included the early departure of two presidents in a three-year period.
Kudos to our local four-year university, high on the list of things that make Fredericksburg a desirable place to live and work.
