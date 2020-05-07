It is a sad fact of history that wars are much easier to start than they are to end.
Today, 75 years ago, Nazi Germany surrendered, bringing an end to the European fighting in World War II. It would take three months and a couple of nuclear bombs to end the war in the Pacific, but Europe was free.
Three million American troops were in Europe when the war there ended. The first Victory in Europe Day was celebrated as vigorously in the United States and Canada as it was throughout Europe, (Russia, which was still fighting the Germans the next day, celebrates the end of the war on May 9).
Reading 1945 news reports, it is hard to believe that the war in Europe lasted as long as it did. As early as September of 1944, three months after the Normandy Invasion, the term “V-E Day” was already being used by the Allies. After they finally prevailed in the Battle of the Bulge in the winter of 1944–45, in which 19,000 U.S. soldiers were killed, the end seemed inevitable.
Every newspaper edition brought news of the Allies moving closer to Germany and then to Berlin itself. Thousands were dying every day. Surrender, though, is a bitter pill no country swallows until there is no other choice.
On March 7, American soldiers crossed the Rhine into Germany. In April, the Allies began liberating the Nazi death camps and discovering unfathomable horrors there.
On April 28, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini was executed. Two days later, Adolph Hitler committed suicide in his Berlin bunker.
And two days after that, Berlin fell to the Soviets.
Celebrations in many places started May 7. The next day, the long slog that began when the Nazis invaded Poland in September of 1939 was over.
Millions of people poured out into the streets to celebrate. In England Princess Elizabeth was allowed to wander among the London crowds rejoicing over the end of nearly six years of war waged by an enemy near enough to launch rockets into English cities.
The enormity of the bloodshed was such that the figure of “only” 104,000 U.S. troops killed in Europe pales in comparison with the many millions other Allied countries lost, and the millions of Jews and others who died in Nazi concentration camps. It is estimated that 15 million to 20 million people, civilian and military, died in Europe—more than twice the number who died in World War I, which had optimistically been called “The War To End All Wars.”
The majority of the victims weren’t even armed. The total number of lives lost worldwide in World War II is estimated at between 75 million and 80 million, of which civilians comprised 50 million to 55 million.
V-E Day sometimes gets lost in the American calendar. D-Day, V-J Day, and Pearl Harbor—where the fighting began for the United States—all get their well-earned places in the story of the 20th century’s defining war.
V-E Day is equally deserving of the spotlight, though. Seventy-five years ago today, the world breathed a sigh of relief. Nazi Germany, intent on conquering the world and wiping out an entire race of people, was defeated. Even as Americans looked across the Pacific at unfinished business, it was, and is a day to remember.
