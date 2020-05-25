GOV. Ralph Northam’s vetoes last Thursday of three bipartisan bills passed by the General Assembly to expand Virginians’ access to affordable health insurance were a major disappointment, to say the least.
Two identical bills would have allowed self-employed individuals, such as real estate agents, to purchase policies through their trade associations. The other bill (SB 861) would have allowed other small business associations—such as the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce—to offer competitive group health plans to their members.
Vetoing these Democrat-sponsored bills would have been a bad idea before the coronavirus pandemic, and before Northam announced a lockdown of the entire commonwealth in an attempt to slow the contagion. But now, after the state economy has tanked as a result, the governor’s vetoes have become an obstacle to the commonwealth’s economic recovery.
Northam claimed that the legislation “would address health insurance cost concerns for targeted segments of the population, but in doing so would increase the costs of insurance for sicker Virginians in the [Affordable Care Act] marketplace.”
But Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal disputed the governor’s dubious logic. “Senate Bill 861 would have provided small businesses with broad access to coverage, delivered lower health care coverage premiums, ensured quality and comprehensive benefits, and offered strong consumer protections,” DuVal said in a statement.
“The governor misguidedly suggests that Senate Bill 861 would sacrifice the affordability of some plans at the expense of others,” he added. “However, the fact of the matter is that these plans would lower the cost of health care for small businesses by 15 to 20 percent, and are complementary to other ongoing efforts to expand access to health care for Virginians. This information was verified earlier this year to ease any surrounding concerns and as a result, the legislation was overwhelmingly passed by the General Assembly.”
Small businesses–which make up 95 percent all businesses in Virginia–lack the financial and credit resources that big businesses have to weather a two-month-and-counting lockdown period with no income and no definitive end in sight.
Federal funding under the Paycheck Protection Program helped companies that qualified for the emergency aid to keep furloughed workers on the payroll. But as the lockdown clock keeps ticking, more small business owners are having to make a painful calculation: Can we afford to reopen?
Employer-provided benefits, including health insurance, have become one of businesses’ largest overhead expenses. But the ability of small companies constrained from full productivity due to COVID-19 precautions to stay afloat is becoming more tenuous by the day. Tens of thousands of barbers, beauty salons, restaurants, caterers, gyms, small retailers, community theaters and other once-profitable businesses in Virginia are now just hanging on by their fingertips.
Keeping their doors open under Northam’s phased-reopening plan will require maximizing income and minimizing overhead as much as possible. Companies that can’t strike that balance will go out of business and their employees will be permanently out of work, with all the personal and social devastation that unemployment brings.
Because they leverage a business or trade association’s larger membership to negotiate lower premiums similar to the ones charged big companies, such plans lower costs for small businesses. This would not only help many stay afloat, it could tip the balance in their favor.
Northam claims that allowing small employers to purchase lower-cost policies would just increase health care costs for other Virginians. But what does he think will happen if these businesses don’t survive and the owners and their former employees are all forced to enroll in Medicaid en masse?
In a rare show of unity, both Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly demonstrated by passing these bills that they understood the fact that small businesses are the backbone of the Virginia economy, and that helping them survive and prosper—so they can create jobs and pay taxes—directly benefits every single Virginia resident.
Too bad the governor (mistakenly) thinks otherwise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.