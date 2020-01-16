AN ECONOMIC power shift
is changing the entire face of
the greater Washington area. Business is going south.
In the first 10 months of 2019, Northern Virginia gained 19,500 jobs on average over the previous year. In the Maryland suburbs, the average gain was just 200 jobs, or about 1 percent of the gain in NoVa.
This is before Amazon’s 25,000 positions land in Arlington, a county with a 1.7 percent unemployment rate that needs more jobs like the Sahara needs a sand pit.
Virginia as a whole has long been known as a commerce-compatible state. As recently as 2013, Forbes listed it No. 1 in its “Best States for Business” list. Last year, we were fourth on the list.
And Northern Virginia is, and will continue to be, the straw that stirs the drink. There’s still plenty of available land (relative to the Maryland suburbs) there; it has two major airports, compared with one for the burbs north of the Potomac; Tysons Corner and the Dulles corridor in general seem to be near the top of every company’s relocation list; and new lanes have made the Capital Beltway and Interstate 95 easier to navigate, although “easier,” of course, is a relative term.
The new deal Virginia has struck with CSX is going to make it easier to get to Northern Virginia from the Fredericksburg area and points south by rail.
There are a couple of other good reasons NoVa is leaving suburban Maryland in the dust. One is a 6 percent corporate tax rate, versus 8.25 percent in Maryland and D.C. The other is the fact that Virginia is a right-to-work state, making for fewer union headaches for companies moving here.
Of course, being friendly to business sometimes can mean being unfriendly to workers. Businesses don’t move here just because their employees are going to love the state’s beauty, climate and excellent higher-education system. Money talks, and it says, “Come here and we won’t bother you or tax you too much.”
Still, the state seems to have hit the sweet spot right now between accommodating businesses and looking out for their workers. With a 2.6 percent unemployment rate, we are tied for fifth-best nationally. Maryland, at 3.6 percent, is tied for 29th.
We hope these happy days will continue. As a general rule, Democratic-controlled legislatures tend to favor the worker over the corporation, and Virginia Dems hold both houses and the governorship for the first time in more than a quarter of a century.
We favor a government that looks out for the interests of everyone, top to bottom, but it would be self-defeating to do much fixing of a system that is the opposite of broke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.