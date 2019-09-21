YOU can have the best health insurance money can buy, but that won’t help you much if you can’t find a doctor to treat you when you get sick. That’s especially true for the six in 10 Americans trying to manage a chronic disease. But that might be a real possibility in Virginia as the number of retiring physicians increases over the next few years.
According to a study released in April by the Association of American Medical Colleges, 283 physicians are currently needed per every 100,000 residents to maintain a healthy doctor/patient ratio, and that baseline will increase to 291 doctors per every 100,000 residents as the baby boomers continue to age. Virginia is already slightly below that optimum level, with 262.4 physicians per every 100,000 state residents.
Although Virginia medical schools have increased their class sizes, with 25.8 medical residents and fellows per every 100,000 residents currently enrolled in accredited programs, credentialing about 600 new doctors annually will not be enough to replace the estimated 1,000 physicians in the commonwealth who are already over the age of 65 and who are likely to start retiring every year.
Even more ominous, a 2016 physician survey found that 27 percent of active physicians nationwide do not see Medicare patients, and 36 percent do not see Medicaid patients, due to below-cost government reimbursement rates. That means that the available pool of doctors to care for the poor and elderly is even smaller.
Many counties in Virginia already have a primary health care provider shortage, which will only get worse as more physicians retire. And in at least two rural counties, even if patients are insured and able to find a physician, there’s no hospital nearby to send them to.
Two rural hospitals in Virginia have closed since 2013–Lee Regional Medical Center in Lee County, and Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County. Even after Gov. Ralph Northam brokered emergency legislation in 2018 trying to save the Patrick County facility, economic development officials there now say there is “no active discussion around reopening the hospital,” although the county’s sole family medical practitioner has opened an urgent care center to help fill the gap.
With an aging population and more people with health insurance coverage, whether it’s Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance, demand for medical care in Virginia will continue to increase. It’s on the doctor supply side of the equation that the commonwealth is losing ground. That’s why any legislative attempts to tinker with insurance coverage without addressing the looming physician shortage is doomed to failure.
During this year’s legislative races, voters should ask candidates for the House and Senate how they intend to remedy this problem.
