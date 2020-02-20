FROM the towering Confederate monoliths on Richmond’s Monument Avenue to the state’s myriad museums dedicated to the past, Virginians have many opportunities to gorge themselves on history.
And why not? We have so much of it.
“Virginia is the most historical region of the continents of North and South America,” wrote Fredericksburg’s Hamilton James Eckenrode almost a hundred years ago.
Most of us have never heard of Eckenrode, who was born and is buried in the ’Burg, but he played a major part in making Virginians aware of what came before them. Instead of monuments and museums, he gave us Virginia history in bite-size chunks. Every time you pass one of those silver and black historical plaques on the highway, think of Eckenrode.
When Harry F. Byrd Sr. became governor in 1926, he felt the state needed something to spur tourism along its nascent paved highway system. Byrd appointed Eckenrode, who had headed the department of archives and history at what is now the Library of Virginia, to start the state’s historical marker program.
The first ones were between Richmond and Fredericksburg on U.S. 1, the Interstate 95 of its day. The oldest existing marker is said to be on Route 1 south of Fredericksburg. It marks the spot where Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart had his headquarters in December of 1862.
The first markers were very Civil War-centric. About one-third of the first 700 markers were oriented toward the war, according to a recent article in the Richmond Times–Dispatch. They also were very much focused on white males. Women, African Americans and Native Americans were seldom mentioned. The last two groups were even less likely to be mentioned favorably.
Between 1950 and 1980, the program was almost non-existent. It was revived in the ’80s, mostly by private citizens, who were encouraged to make applications for new markers and to pay for them. (The cost is now about $1,770 per marker).
And with that revival, the marker program became more democratic, more reflective of all Virginia’s history. Groups that were short-changed before were recognized. Social and cultural milestones were included. Some of the older markers were corrected to reflect what actually happened, rather than what happened through a white male prism.
Today, there are some 2,400 markers out there along our highways, with about 50 new ones added each year. Many other states have copied Virginia’s system.
You can’t have a historical marker put up just by wanting one. (“Near this site, Bubba Massey Fullenwider passed a kidney stone on March 18, 1957” probably won’t make the cut.) All applications have to be approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. And, presumably, the check has to clear.
The markers, though, are giving us a more complete and inclusive picture of what our state’s past was like, warts and all.
That’s assuming, of course, that you can slow down long enough to read them.
