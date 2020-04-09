GOOD planning requires that governments, just like individuals and businesses, try to anticipate various worst-case scenarios and prepare for them ahead of time, just in case they actually do happen. A little more than a month ago, nobody in Richmond anticipated that most of the commonwealth would be in lockdown mode until at least June 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, or that state revenue would plummet as a result.
Unfortunately, here we are.
In response, Gov. Ralph Northam has called a “time out”—suspending all new spending in the two-year $135 billion 2021–22 budget just passed by the General Assembly, including a freeze on new hiring. The governor also wants to divert planned deposits to the commonwealth’s Rainy Day Fund to help pay for essential public services.
That’s exactly what the Rainy Day Fund is for. It’s an emergency savings account for when things unexpectedly go haywire, which is certainly what’s happening now. But the fund’s $2 billion accounts for only 6 percent of the General Fund, according to the Tax Foundation.
That’s the equivalent of having a $6,000 emergency savings account when you’re used to living on $100,000 a year. It’s a financial cushion if you get sick or lose your job, but it won’t last very long unless you drastically cut back on what you spend.
And that’s exactly what the governor must now do in his proposed amendments to the current 2020 fiscal year budget, which ends on June 30, and for his new budget for the following two years beginning on July 1.
By merely “suspending” all new spending instead of outright eliminating it, Northam is trying to thread the needle between the new Democratic majority’s historically progressive—and expensive—agenda, and the new reality that the commonwealth can no longer afford any of it.
The state government could afford to give raises to teachers and state employees, and increase subsidies for education, health care, mass transit, the environment and a host of other programs when state revenue forecasts were still rising. But Northam’s executive orders requiring all schools and non-essential businesses to shut down until June 10 in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus changed everything.
Even with an anticipated $3 billion in federal stimulus dollars, the commonwealth will not be able to pay for all that’s in the budget, in addition to skyrocketing unemployment claims, as tax revenue falls off the cliff. Unlike the federal government, states can’t simply print more money to cover their shortfalls.
On Feb. 20, House Republican leaders warned their Democratic counterparts that the budget they had just passed “will not be sustainable in a future down economy.” Their expressed concern—a full two weeks before the Virginia Department of Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Fort Belvoir on March 7—proved to be eerily prophetic.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, tax revenues were already down 12.4 percent in February over the same time a year ago due to more refunds being issued on time. But payroll withholding and sales taxes alone make up 79 percent of all General Fund revenues, and while the updated projections for the fourth quarter are not yet available, it’s safe to assume that they will be down significantly, and may stay depressed for a long time after the lockdown is over.
We hope that doesn’t happen, but the commonwealth must prepare now for that possibility.
When state revenue goes down, so must state spending, old as well as new. It’s as simple as that.
When Gov. Northam makes his amendments to the budget this week, he should bite the bullet and put the commonwealth in the best financial position possible to weather this unanticipated fiscal storm by cutting the budget to the bare essentials. The legislature can always be called back in a special session if his cuts prove to be too pessimistic and the state economy recovers quicker than expected.
This is the Rainy Day we all hoped would never come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.