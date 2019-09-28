THE Virginia Retirement System is considering lowering the estimated growth rate of its $82.3 billion investment portfolio after once again failing to reach its long-term goal of 7 percent annualized rate of return.
The problem is that the 7 percent estimate was used to calculate how much revenue would be available to pay the pensions of more than 700,000 teachers, police officers, firefighters, judges and other state employees. The system already has $21.6 billion in unfunded liabilities. Falling short of its own investment target puts VRS further in the hole.
Over the past decade, VRS estimated a 7 percent annualized rate of return, but only realized 5.9 percent, according to its March 31, 2018, performance summary. Although the pension system achieved a 6.7 percent return for fiscal 2019, trustees are reportedly considering lowering the current target to a more realistic 6.75 or 6.5 percent when they meet in October.
However, if there’s a recession, a major market correction, or even an extended period of lower-than-expected returns of 5 percent or less, VRS will be in big trouble.
A stress test conducted by PEW Charitable Trusts last year to determine VRS’ vulnerability to any one of those possible scenarios found that although Virginia’s pension fund “may fare better during periods of market distress” than many other states’, its “fiscal position worsens considerably” under the asset shock scenarios, and puts it in the danger zone if returns average 5 percent or less.
“If we were to go through what we did in ’08 and ’09, we’re screwed,” Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne told the Associated Press during a March interview. “We’re screwed. I don’t know what else to say.”
Even if there’s not another recession of that magnitude, lower returns mean that the state and local governments will have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars more to cover their employee pension obligations. Lowering the anticipated rate of return just a half percentage point, from 7 to 6.5 percent, would create a $442 million funding gap that has to come from somewhere.
That somewhere is state, county and city budgets.
In an attempt to get VRS on sounder financial footing, the General Assembly enacted reforms in 2014 that require new public employees to participate in a hybrid retirement plan, a cross between a defined benefit and a defined contribution pension plan.
However, state employee participation in the voluntary 401(k)-like part of the hybrid plan has dropped from 79 percent two years ago to 48 percent, with much of the decrease attributed to employee turnover. New hires with student loans may be unable to set aside money for retirement.
Under pressure from bond rating agencies, legislators funded 100 percent of the state’s contribution rates in the 2019-20 budget bill, but that doesn’t make much of a dent in the system’s enormous pension backlog, which will get even larger if the rate of return is reduced.
Virginia is quickly running out of runway to make sure it is able to meet its future obligations to its own employees. A significantly larger percentage of state revenue must be dedicated to reducing VRS’ unfunded liabilities to make this happen, taxes must be raised, or future benefits must be cut.
An absence of additional funding in Gov. Ralph Northam’s new budget, which he will submit to the General Assembly in December, will be a sign to state employees that Richmond is not serious about keeping its promises to them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.