THE Virginia Department of Transportation maintains an inventory of 21,154 bridges spanning rivers, streams and culverts throughout the commonwealth. Nearly half of these structures (10,399 or 49.2 percent of the total) were built prior to 1968. At more than 50 years old, they have either reached or exceeded their anticipated useful lives. And 844 (4.6 percent) of the bridges in the commonwealth are listed as structurally deficient.
The good news is that 95 percent of the nearly 400 bridges in the 14-county Fredericksburg District, whose average age is a sprightly 46, are in either good or fair condition. The bad news is that 47 local bridges in the region are in poor condition, as determined by National Bridge Inspection Standards.
VDOT is in the process of repairing structurally deficient bridges in the district, including a $23.4 rehabilitation of Chatham Bridge.
Repairs to six other crumbling bridges, including the Route 17 northbound and southbound spans over Deep Run in Stafford County, are being funded with $2.1 million from VDOT’s State of Good Repair fund. The structural repairs will extend the lifespan of these bridges and make sure they can carry vehicular traffic of all legal weights, including heavy trucks, according to VDOT.
Other structurally deficient bridges that have already been or are currently being renovated include Route 207 over Polecat Creek in Caroline County; Downing Bridge over the Rappahannock River between Essex and Richmond counties; Route 641 over Sarah Creek in Gloucester County; and Route 360 over Moncuin Creek in King William County.
While it’s reassuring that VDOT is not ignoring the problem of structurally deficient bridges, Fredericksburg residents don’t stay put. They drive over other aging, crumbling bridges elsewhere in the commonwealth on their way to work or other destinations. At some point in the not-too-distant future, half of these spans will have to be replaced. But the money to do that is nowhere in sight.
In fact, according to VDOT’s latest “State of the Structures and Bridges” report, replacing all 50-year-old bridges when they turn 70 would cost taxpayers $54 billion over the next 50 years. “However, if current funding remains constant over the same 50-year interval, approximately $15 billion will be available to address these bridges (combined maintenance and construction funds),” the report noted.
That’s a $39 billion funding gap – just to replace 70-year-old bridges over the next five decades. And that gap is likely to increase if construction costs continue to rise. VDOT has already been forced to scale back the $132 million Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project due to an unexpected increase in the price of steel due to increased tariffs.
Setting aside billions of dollars each and every year to replace structurally deficient and obsolete bridges in Virginia over the next 50 years is admittedly not a sexy issue, but this is what it is going to take to prevent a disaster.
Candidates for the General Assembly would much rather talk about how much taxpayer money they plan to spend on more politically popular projects. Meanwhile, thousands of bridges in Virginia continue to deteriorate and near the end of their useful lives.
Voters should not be fooled by extravagant promises candidates make to get themselves elected. Those aging, crumbling bridges are not going anywhere. What do they plan to do about it?
