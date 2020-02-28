AMERICAN presidential races are
getting harder and harder to predict in great part because Americans are becoming more and more divided.
Right now, there seems to be very little middle ground between the far right and the far left. The outcome of the Iowa and Nevada caucuses made that evident.
In both, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came out on top. Who would have believed it?
Sanders is so far left that even at midday his political shadow would be beyond the western horizon. Still, he may wind up as the Democratic Party’s nominee and America’s next president.
Yes, the most ardent capitalist country in the world could wind up with what amounts to a socialist leader.
We are a mere 72 hours away from Super Tuesday, the day when 14 states go to the polls in the Democratic primary. If Sanders can win 10 of those states—including East and West California (East California being Virginia)—then he will almost certainly be assured of his party’s nomination. Then it could be on to the White House.
Conservative Republicans scream “Hallelujah!” every time Sanders wins a caucus or a primary election. They are confident that Donald Trump versus Bernie Sanders would be a mismatch so great that the GOP might get every electoral vote except those from California and Virginia.
Does anyone remember the 2016 election? The Democrats were praying that Donald Trump would become the GOP nominee because they felt that would ensure Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the White House. It didn’t happen.
The problem with politics—and people—is that often when the pendulum swings too far right, it tends to swing back to the ultimate left. Not that Trump is far right; he is for himself. But many of the president’s followers are as far right as it is possible to get without falling off the edge of the Earth. Sanders’ followers are about to fall off the Earth in the other direction.
If Sanders is nominated, his supporters will be as fanatical as Trump’s supporters. Thus, as in 2016, it will be the voters in the middle that will decide who leads this country for the next four years.
Trump got elected because there was a middle ground of voters who couldn’t stand Clinton. Now many of those same voters can’t stand Trump. But do they dislike him enough to vote for a left-winger like Sanders?
Sometimes it happens. Frustrated voters often go from one extreme to the other. And going from Trump to Sanders would be about as extreme a change as possible.
So what is it about the 78-year-old Sanders that makes him so attractive, especially to 20-something voters who usually go for young, good-looking candidates with toothy smiles.
Is it his Robin Hood philosophy, to take from the rich and give to the poor? Maybe that’s what pie-in-the-sky millennials, which seem to make up the cornerstone of his followers, are looking for in a leader.
Could it be his stance on health care? In a system where medical costs are bursting through the ionosphere and even the elderly are working just to pay insurance premiums, universal health care does sound attractive, especially to the low and middle classes.
The primary reason for Sanders’ popularity may be that the Democrats have nothing better to offer. They have spent so much of the past four years trying to politically crucify Trump that they forgot to groom someone for 2020.
If Sanders does well on Super Tuesday, he may be on his way to the Democratic presidential nomination. And with many middle-of-the-road voters fed up with Trump, the Vermont senator may very well become the next president.
Crazier things have happened. As I said, nobody believed Trump could beat Clinton, but he did.
So maybe Republicans shouldn’t get too excited if Sanders wins his party’s nomination. A solid showing by Sanders Tuesday might actually give the GOP something to worry about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.