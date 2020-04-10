I DON’T watch the news much these days, in great part because there is only one story—the COVID-19 outbreak—and, like a lot of people, I am tired of hearing about it.
It’s not that I don’t feel compassion for those who have been seriously affected by the virus, I’m just tired of hearing newscasters come up with different angles for the same story.
Like many others, I am also tired of President Donald Trump’s nightly press conferences where everyone is “wonderful” and everything but the virus is “beautiful.” The man is a terrible speaker in this format and not one to instill confidence.
But the president is right about one thing: We will all get through this, at least most of us. One day—hopefully soon—the world will get back to normal, whatever that is.
Of course, the talking heads promise a new world, a “new normal,” when all this is over. They are sure we will all rush right out to the restaurants and tithe the waitresses.
I have no doubt that we will all rush out to eat, but those of us who were rude and greedy before the quarantine began will be just as rude and just as greedy when it is over. Human nature hasn’t changed for 200,000 years, so I don’t expect it to change now.
Those talking heads also predict that the majority of Americans will be working from home in the future. To hear them tell it, now that we have learned to telecommute, businesses can just sell their offices and let everyone work from home. They seem to suggest that we are discovering something new that has never been tried before.
Well, it has and sometimes telecommuting works and sometimes it doesn’t. Last summer, for example, some federal agencies that had been allowing employees to work from home revoked that option because of poor production.
Having worked from home most of my life, I can tell you that working amid numerous distractions takes a tremendous discipline and not everyone can do it. There is always temptation to watch TV “for a few minutes,” go to the refrigerator for a snack or get out and enjoy the sunshine.
Speaking of sunshine, one business that hasn’t closed in all this mess is golf, and the courses—at least the ones I frequent—are packed every day of the week. When I checked in at a course on Monday, the man in charge just shook his head as he looked around at all the patrons standing six feet apart waiting to play.
“These people are supposed to be working from home,” he said.
Obviously they weren’t, although they may have officially been on the clock.
Even though the courses are open, the rules have changed a bit. Only one person to a sanitized cart, no touching the flag sticks and foam rubber in the bottom of the holes.
Remember too that golfers are almost always far apart—looking for their balls in the woods.
There may be a “new normal” for Major League Baseball, too, at least for this season. The leagues are discussing playing all games in Arizona— without fans—with the season possibly starting as early as May.
How is that going to work? Will the catcher squat six feet behind the batter with the umpire six feet behind him? How will a first baseman hold a runner on if the two cannot be within six feet of each other? How will tags be applied?
Will the reserve players sit in the stands because the dugouts and bullpens aren’t big enough to accommodate six-foot spaces? And if the players aren’t always six feet from one another, it will set a bad example for the rest of us and that simply won’t do.
As much as I love baseball I would have no interest in watching TV games with no fans in the stands. Atmosphere is part of the game. Let’s face it: This season is lost.
If MLB starts in late May with no fans, no one will care. If it waits until this quarantine is completely lifted—maybe late July—baseball will have to start from scratch competing with NFL and college football. Again, no one will care.
There will be no “new normal” the rest of this summer. The landscape will likely be continually changing as we sort through this sorry situation.
But when this crisis is over we will go back to living life the same way we always have. We’ll scream at other drivers that cut us off on the highways and leave paltry tips for surly waitresses.
And we’ll also have a hissy when we discover that the hospital has charged us $5 for an aspirin.
The “new normal” will once again be the old normal.
