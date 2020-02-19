NOBODY likes to spend money on plumbing repairs, especially if the estimate for the work is $65.7 million. But Fredericksburg officials are facing just that—the cost of providing advanced wastewater treatment for years to come—and they are looking for the most cost-effective ways for a small locality to pay for it.
The project promises to be the most expensive public works effort in Fredericksburg’s history.
So what is a small city to do? At the top of the to-do list is something that it has already done: increase billing rates for its water service customers. City residents saw a 10 percent increase in water and sewer fees go into effect last summer. That caused some consternation last fall among customers who considered their water bills excessive, but apparently those concerns have been ironed out.
City officials also see the value in teaming up with Spotsylvania County, a partnership that was established when the city annexed a portion of the county in the early 1980s. The deal struck between the localities to merge operations at the Spotsylvania-owned Motts Run Water Treatment Plant, which opened in the early 2000s, will provide a framework for this next round of collaboration. The partnership continues to be beneficial for both localities.
In addressing the issue at hand, officials in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania know they have aging treatment plants that must either be upgraded or shut down. Older facilities can be upgraded only so many times before closure is unavoidable.
A sure sign of trouble ahead is when heavy rains cause effluent spills at overburdened existing facilities, which has occurred at the city plant off Beulah Salisbury Road near Dixon Park. Returning untreated or inadequately treated water to the Rappahannock River is a violation of the city’s discharge permit.
The best plan now, leaders agree, is to pool their resources to upgrade Spotsylvania’s Massaponax treatment plant, and $31.3 million of the city’s investment would go toward that. The plant was built in 1980 and was last upgraded in 2001. It can accept another upgrade now and another major expansion down the road. To remedy the current problem, wastewater flows to the localities’ obsolete plants would be redirected with new pipelines to Massaponax.
The fact that the two localities have worked together on wastewater treatment before bodes well for this new round of cooperation. We have long advocated on these pages for greater cooperation among Fredericksburg-area localities as a way to save taxpayer dollars and to add more clout when as many people as possible are shown to benefit.
In this case, city officials have resolved to apply for a Virginia Water Quality Improvement Fund grant to help mitigate the cost, and Spotsylvania is expected to follow suit.
The fund is designed to help localities foot the bill for nutrient-reduction strategies that will help the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Excessive amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment from the Bay’s tributaries are blamed for the algae blooms and murky water that cause summertime dead zones, areas of the Bay that are deprived of life-sustaining oxygen.
Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania are being pro-active in answering the call for the Bay pollution blueprint while working together to find the most fiscally advantageous way to proceed. They deserve every dollar of grant money they can get.
No matter how highly localities—especially small localities—prioritize such expensive projects, they can’t go it alone. Government assistance has always been the answer when local officials, farmers and companies consider their Bay cleanup costs, so the money had better be there.
