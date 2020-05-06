For Fredericksburg area residents lucky enough to still have a job to commute to, the drive these last few weeks has gotten a whole lot easier.
In fact, the almost total lack of traffic congestion on our local roads and highways may be the only bright spot in an otherwise sad and dismal time.
It’s not our imagination that there are a lot less cars on the road. According to the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, daily vehicle miles traveled in Region 16 declined an average of 64 percent between the time that Gov. Ralph Northam issued his statewide stay-at-home order in late March and April 4.
That eye-popping statistic was compiled by staff at the George Washington Regional Commission. One of the ways it is being used, according to FAMPO Policy Committee Chairman Matt Kelly, is to gauge how well residents of Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties are following the governor’s social isolation guidelines.
Judging by the lack of traffic, the region is, if not in full compliance, at least making a concerted effort to eliminate any but the most essential trips. Daily vehicle miles traveled plunged 74 percent in Stafford, dropping from 5.7 million trips in January to just 1.5 million by the end of March and beginning of April.
Fredericksburg was next, with a 66 percent decline, followed by Spotsylvania (minus 65 percent), King George (minus 61 percent), and Caroline (minus 53 percent).
Notorious bottlenecks on Interstate 95, and U.S. 1, State Route 3 and U.S. 301 have all been eliminated, with traffic declines at these hot spots nearing or exceeding 50 percent.
Hold that thought. This is how an efficient, functioning and well-planned-out transportation system that is adequate for the surrounding communities is supposed to work—free-flowing traffic, no backups and no hot spots. But that’s not the way it was in January, when there were roughly 50 percent to 60 percent more vehicles on the road.
Because the lack of traffic is also a sign that our local, state and national economies are in dire straits, we hope it won’t stay that way for long.
But it shouldn’t have to take a global pandemic to prove that unless local residents are in lockdown, our regional road and highway system is not up to the job, as beleaguered commuters have known all along.
