THERE is no movement afoot to add President George W. Bush’s likeness to Mount Rushmore. Most presidential rankings put him somewhere in the bottom third of the nation’s 45 chief executives. His approval ratings during his eight years in the White House plummeted from 90 percent in the days after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to 25 percent before he left office. In his last two years, his rating never got as high as 40 percent.
In office, his folksy manner at times was seen by some as incompetence. He became dependable fodder for late-night talk show hosts. His malaprops and sometimes mangled language made him look like the Yogi Berra of presidents.
Collections of Bush-isms abound: “Misundesrestimated.” “The past is over.” “We ought to make the pie higher.” “You teach a child to read, and he or her will be able to pass a literacy test.”
A recent two-part, four-hour retrospective of Bush’s eight years in Washington by PBS didn’t try to turn W into Abraham Lincoln or Franklin Roosevelt, but it did give us a balanced picture of a late bloomer who grew into the job in a period that would have tested our greatest leaders.
Bush came into office under a cloud. It was 36 days after the 2000 election before the Supreme Court told Florida to stop counting hanging chads, thus giving the presidency to Bush over Al Gore in the closest race ever.
The nation’s 43rd president had been in office eight months when terrorists flew commercial airliners into the towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Bush pushed for an invasion of Iraq after the attack, an invasion based on “weapons of mass destruction” that proved to be a fabrication. He presided when Hurricane Katrina’s wind and water destroyed much of New Orleans. He was in office for the onset of the Great Recession.
All in all, the first decade of the 21st century was not a great one for the United States, and George Walker Bush was president for most of it.
The documentary points out what Bush did right and what he did wrong.
He got high marks for his actions in the aftermath of 9/11, when he seemed truly presidential. However, led by war hawks like Vice President Dick Cheney and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, he ushered the country into an ill-advised war against Iraq that had little, if anything, to do with the terrorist attacks and mired us in a seemingly endless conflict in the Middle East.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, his administration was shamefully lax in bringing relief to the Crescent City. Unforgettable moment: Bush turning to Michael Brown, his somewhat feckless FEMA director, in the days after New Orleans was flooded, people were dying in their houses and the Super Dome was a homeless shelter, and saying, “Brownie, you’re doing a heck of a job.”
However, the documentary points out that Bush did, near the end of his term, finally seize control of the situation in Iraq and Afghanistan from the war hawks and at least temporarily return the country whose infrastructure we destroyed to something resembling normalcy.
It also emphasizes that, in the dark early days of the recession, as his second term was ending, he went against the sentiment of many and bailed out Wall Street, a hard-to-swallow move that probably saved the country from even worse times. A business-friendly Republican, he said that if there was a depression, he wanted to be Franklin Roosevelt and not Herbert Hoover.
He served his eight years with a fair amount of grace and humor. Only the second president to follow his father into the Oval Office, he managed to make people see him, son of old Eastern Establishment money, as a boots-and-cowboy-hat man of the people. As he sought a second term, his handlers were able to turn the tables on John Kerry, a Vietnam war veteran, and portray Bush, who spent the war stateside in the National Guard, as the one who would lead the posse and corral the bad guys.
It takes more than a decade to properly evaluate a president, and George W. Bush’s star could still rise or fall. But in the documentary, at least two things were in his favor: He had a genial sense of humor, and he was willing to concede that he didn’t always know all the answers.
Some who cheered his departure have come to miss him.
Compared with Trump, Bush seems almost presidential, but let's not forget his weakness allowed Chaney and the neo-cons to push us into invading Iraq which is even now in no state of the normalcy claimed by this editorial.
