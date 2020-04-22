TIRED of not being able to place a bet on (or against) your favorite team as you watch one more corona-time MLB network replay of a game between the Mariners and Rangers that you never wanted to watch in the first place?
Are you drinking heavily because without real baseball, there’s no fantasy baseball?
With almost all global sports in the dark and another replay of a Stanley Cup game playing on the TV, some Americans yearn to wager on something, anything.
The West Virginia Lottery had a fix for that. It recently approved a deal with FanDuel and other sports books to make political wagers. But they were legal for only about an hour before West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner put the kibosh on the scheme, citing a 150-year-old state law.
“I thought it would be OK, but after review, it was clearly a mistake. We just screwed up,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said in a statement. “I didn’t have the authority to do it. It should have never happened and I apologize to everyone.”
But will other states, including the one from which the State of Kanawha seceded in 1863, follow suit? Virginia has historically not been quick to jump on gambling opportunities, but these are desperate times, entertainment-wise.
Instead of betting on the Yankees against the Red Sox or wagering a few hundred dollars that your fantasy baseball acumen is superior to that of those other dummies in your league, you could bet on Donald J. Trump vs. Joe Biden.
However, this raises some concerns.
First, polls seem to have an influence on voters. If Candidate A is said to have a 10-point edge on Candidate B in the polls, maybe the latter’s backers don’t even bother to vote. (Most polls had Hillary Clinton a virtual lock to be our 45th president, so pollsters’ information is best ingested with a shaker of salt.)
Or maybe Candidate A’s enthusiasts, feeling the game is won already, don’t show up.
So what would be the effect if we looked at the sports—er, political—pages and saw that Trump was favored at -125, meaning a $125 bet on the president would yield only $100 if won. Might prospective voters for Biden get discouraged and skip the polling places on Election Day?
In the United Kingdom, it’s been kosher to vote on political races for some time. How popular is it? In 2016, Betfair, a U.K. sports book, took bets of about $247 million (a record for sports or political gambling) on the U.S. elections.
Second, maybe this is what we need to get American voters to exercise their sacred but often neglected right. After all, if you put down $20 on Joe Biden, wouldn’t you, out of sheer self-preservation, turn out to vote for him?
Also, instead of contributing money to the candidate of their choice, would voters use it to place a bet on him or her instead? Or, who knows, maybe placing a bet on your candidate would encourage you to send some money to the campaign, too.
However, one of the most sacred rules in sports dictates that athletes and officials never bet on or against their own teams.
If voters in Virginia are ever allowed to place wagers on their political “team,” let us hope that, unlike the 1919 World Series, the fix isn’t in.
