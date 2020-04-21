COULD it be more appropriate that Earth Day marks its 50th anniversary in 2020, the year that a disease has shown us how truly interconnected all earthlings are?
The pandemic is also giving us a new and extreme Earth Day demonstration of what it takes to reduce pollution and slow down climate change. The challenge is to do that without suffering through an economic slowdown, for whatever reason.
It’s not like we didn’t already know how travel, trade and technology have brought the nations of the world closer together. We’ve found out how easily we can share things, both wonderful and terrible, both intentionally and unintentionally.
Evidence abounds, for example, on the transfer of species from their native habitats to new locations where they have no predators and become invasive. Plants, seeds, insects and assorted creatures inside and on the hulls of ocean-going vessels have long proved to be dangerous and costly stowaways.
The origination and spread of disease is more difficult to figure out. Epidemiologists say that coronaviruses like COVID-19 and SARS originate in animals and are generally shared among animal populations. Exactly how they transfer to humans is one of the big questions researchers want to answer.
But they do see a connection between coronavirus outbreaks in how they relate to the causes and effects of climate change, as explained in a CBS News report earlier this month. As humans intrude upon and destroy the world’s forests, rainforests and jungles, we are not only robbing the planet of air-cleaning vegetation, we are forcing animals and humans to live in closer proximity to one another and encouraging the spread of disease.
Once the transfer of a disease to people is made, they are free to carry it around the world unknowingly and infect far-flung populations. The denser the population, the faster and more comprehensive the spread.
The simple lesson is this: By halting the rampant destruction of forests and rainforests, we not only encourage the growth of air-cleaning plants and trees, we preserve habitat for animals and help maintain a healthy separation between them, their diseases, and humans.
Data from around the world is attributing a sharp decrease in worldwide emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas linked to global warming and climate change, directly to the economic slowdown and the reduction in transportation and industrial activity that has occurred during the pandemic.
The effect is most obvious in heavily polluted places like Wuhan, China, where COVID-19 originated. As tough restrictions were imposed, perpetually smoggy skies turned blue. Improvements in air quality have been significant and measurable in the United States as well, if not so visually dramatic.
It’s no coincidence that previous economic slowdowns and recessions have been accompanied by reductions in carbon dioxide emissions. Scientists are quick to point out that current improvement will last only as long as the restrictive measures imposed in light of the pandemic remain in place. Pollution is reportedly already rebounding in China as industries fire back up and commuting resumes.
At first, Earth Day helped draw attention to the environment’s role in our day-to-day lives and how fragile and important ecosystems are. Since then, it has served as an educator and motivator for those interested in saving an imperiled planet.
Today, 50 years later, Earth Day has evolved into an eerie annual reminder—along with droughts, floods, wildfires, rising sea levels and intensifying storms—that the steps we are taking to combat climate change aren’t doing much and are nowhere near enough.
The pandemic has forced us to recognize the environmental value of dramatically reducing fossil fuel consumption. To save the planet, we have to figure out how to do that without having to suffer through a pandemic-induced economic slowdown.
Climate change is like a virus we have seen coming for half a century but have failed to adequately prepare for. Now that we’re already feeling its effects, we can still work to minimize its severity. But more importantly, we are left to mitigate future damage and adapt our way of life to fit the climate of the only planet we have.
Happy Earth Day.
