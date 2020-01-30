WHEN Cosmo Servidio, administrator of EPA Region III, which includes the Chesapeake Bay watershed, says, “I just want to assure everyone, we are fully committed to working with this partnership to meet the goals of 2025. Nothing has changed,” the only part of that statement supported by the evidence is the “Nothing has changed” part.
Since the beginning of the Trump administration, the Environmental Protection Agency’s approach toward the Bay cleanup has been to push for a 90 percent cut in the federal appropriation and to let the Bay and the watershed states fend for themselves. Fortunately, Congress stood in the way of such proposals in bipartisan fashion, and has actually increased the annual federal contribution from $73 million to $85 million.
But in recent weeks, the administration and EPA have doubled down on their intention to reverse decades of environmental gains by setting aside the Obama administration’s definition of the waterways that are protected by the 1972 Clean Water Act. The rule made it clear that certain small or seasonal streams and wetlands not necessarily close to the larger bodies of water into which they eventually flow were intended to be protected under the Clean Water Act.
With the rollback, the administration is siding with developers, farmers and industries that object to the costly burden of becoming better environmental stewards. Nobody likes sticker shock. But they wouldn’t object so strenuously if the federal government and certain state governments were providing adequate financial assistance. Many farmers in Virginia and elsewhere in the watershed have said they’re willing to cooperate, but unwilling to go broke doing so.
Based on the agency’s recent track record, it should be no surprise when EPA Bay Program Director Dana Aunkst calls the 2025 Bay cleanup deadline “aspirational.” He also labels the 2010 Bay pollution reduction blueprint, which sets limits for various pollutants, “not an enforceable document,” even though that was the whole point of the 2010 agreement.
Never mind that in 2016, the Supreme Court, in refusing to hear the American Farm Bureau’s appeal of its lawsuit challenging the EPA’s regulatory powers, upheld the agency’s enforcement authority.
Meanwhile, as a result of Aunkst’s remarks, EPA issued a statement that it “remains steadfast in its commitment” to the Bay effort.
But that’s hard to square with word that the EPA, led by Trump appointee Andrew Wheeler, will refuse to punish Pennsylvania, as called for in the 2010 agreement. The state failed to meet its interim Susquehanna River pollution reduction goals for 2017 and is falling woefully behind on progress toward meeting the 2025 deadline.
Emptying into the Bay at the Conowingo Dam in northeastern Maryland, the Susquehanna River contributes about half of the Bay’s fresh water and pollution. (That compares to 30 percent for the Potomac and James rivers combined.) For some 400 of its 450 miles, the Susquehanna winds through Pennsylvania farmland and rust belt towns, draining a total of 27,000 square miles, or 42 percent of the 64,000-square-mile Bay watershed.
Maryland, Virginia and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation are threatening to sue the EPA over Pennsylvania’s lack of cooperation, especially now that the Pennsylvania budget will underfund its own state cleanup cost projections by more than $300 million, leaving it 25 percent shy of its nitrogen-reduction goal.
The Pennsylvania issue is precisely why the Chesapeake Bay Program sought to put some EPA teeth in its cleanup objectives. By dragging its feet on its responsibilities as a member of the watershed consortium, Pennsylvania threatens the initiative’s success and diminishes the effort and investment made by the other states.
Lawmakers in Virginia, for example, are addressing Gov. Ralph Northam’s request for a $733 million environmental spending package, including $400 million for the Bay cleanup that would put the state on track to meet the 2025 deadline. The money would help localities reduce stormwater pollution and upgrade wastewater treatment plants. It will increase oyster reef restoration and help farmers curb fertilizer and manure runoff.
The progress made since 2010 is proof that the cleanup formula is working, but the finish line will be reached on time only if all watershed states are rowing in the same direction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.