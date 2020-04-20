THE late Stephen Hawking said Winston Churchill was “the right man at the right time for the right job.”
Timing is everything. By the start of World War II, Churchill’s career in British public life was more or less over. Before 1939, his warnings against a resurgent Germany were seen as out of touch with a nation still catching its breath from the first World War and reeling from the Great Depression.
And then, caught flatfooted by Hitler and facing annihilation, Great Britain turned to the man whose rantings suddenly seemed to make sense. In war, Churchill’s truculence, so grating to some in peacetime, was exactly what was needed. His bulldog determination led his nation, and perhaps the western world, out of the darkness.
This brings us to Virginia’s current governor, Ralph Northam. No, Northam is not Winston Churchill. He is, in many ways, the anti-Churchill, calm and thoughtful, not given to rash pronouncements.
However, the war in which we are now engaged, against an enemy so small we can only see its effects, could have as devastating an impact as a world war. And Ralph Northam is, for Virginia, the right man at the right time for the right job.
As Churchill’s once did, Northam’s career hung by a thread not so long ago. In February of 2019, a racist photograph that appeared to show the governor either in blackface or a Ku Klux Klan robe at a party 35 years earlier seemed to have doomed his political career. His awkward semi-denial didn’t help matters. Democrats and Republicans found temporary unity in calling for his resignation.
Northam didn’t quit, though. He doggedly won back supporters with words and actions.
And then came COVID-19. Suddenly, the best possible person to have at the state’s helm seems to be an unassuming, well-informed doctor who calmly tells us hard truths, who doesn’t use the pandemic to self-aggrandize, who doesn’t try to lay the blame on others.
He said recently that someone with a life-threatening brain tumor doesn’t want to be told that everything’s OK.
“People,” Northam said, “want the truth.”
Other governors have gotten more media attention, partly because Northam is not a self-promoter. He’s not bad in front of a camera, but he doesn’t crave it.
When he does speak, though, he tells Virginians what they probably don’t want to hear but know they must if we are to get through this. He was one of the first governors to cancel the school year. His June 10 stay-at-home order seemed excessive to some at the time, but seems sensible, even conservative, now.
His quiet, professional demeanor at his news conferences is what is needed. Northam has built what is a rare commodity in this post-truth world. He has built trust. In a recent poll done by Virginia Commonwealth University, 76 percent of Virginians said the governor is handling the crisis well.
He spends long days meeting with everyone from medical professionals to business groups to teachers. He seeks (and heeds) advice from public health experts. He is said to take guidance from several experts before making decisions about issues like re-opening schools and businesses.
GOP State Sen. Richard Stuart maybe said it best: “It’s probably a good thing to have a doctor in there right now.”
Right man. Right time. Right job.
