SOME of the 51 inmates who have killed themselves in Virginia jails over the past five years may not have been prone to taking their own lives before they found themselves locked up, according to experts on the topic.
In those first hours and early days, especially for those who have never been incarcerated before, there is likely some jarring realization that their world as they knew it has come crashing down around them, according to a recent report by the Associated Press. Despair and despondency can set in, and thoughts turn to ending it all—sometimes even before an initial court appearance.
Jails have instituted a screening process, administered by trained jail personnel or an outside specialist, to help identify mental health issues, including self-destructive tendencies, before it’s too late.
Without question, local jail populations are by definition problematic. Jail superintendents and corrections officers deal day-to-day with individuals whose behavior for whatever reason has landed them in jail, whether they were just arrested or are serving court-imposed sentences.
Then there are people like Aris Eduardo Lobo Perez, the 18-year-old Radford University freshman from Culpeper who was found unresponsive and declared dead in his jail cell on Sept. 12, 30 minutes after turning down breakfast. He’d been arrested the night before for public intoxication—not an uncommon event in college towns. An autopsy failed to immediately determine a cause of death, but toxicology tests may shed light later on.
The question will be raised: Was his death preventable?
A highly controversial jail death was that of 24-year-old Jamycheal Mitchell, who was allowed to waste away in his cell at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail between his arrest in April 2015 until his death the following August. A court order to find him a mental health hospital bed apparently got lost in the shuffle, and he never got the care he needed.
Was his death preventable? His family accepted a $3 million settlement from its wrongful death lawsuit against the jail.
If an investigation suggests that an inmate’s death—no matter the cause—could have been prevented, there is a problem in need of a solution. If policies were not adhered to, or if a better policy needs to be in place, or if jail personnel should have been more attentive or better trained, inaction on the issue is not an option.
To some, the self-inflicted deaths of 10 local jail inmates per year across the state might not seem like a lot. But consider that in 2014, Virginia’s rate of local jail deaths was 40 for every 100,000 inmates; nationally it was 50 per 100,000.
Then look at state prison suicides across the country. According to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, the prison rate of about 15 suicides per 100,000 inmates is roughly a third of the local jail rate. The overall U.S. suicide rate in 2014 was about 13 per 100,000 people. More recent comparable statistics are sketchy, but the suicide rate in general has been trending upward.
The Rappahannock Regional Jail experienced a series of suicides and deaths in the 2000s, but apparently none after 2008.
The fact that local jails are saddled with a high concentration of suicides presents a complex challenge. Jail personnel may receive training to administer medical and mental health screenings, but officials admit there is no system to assure the ongoing quality and uniformity of those screenings.
Nor do jail officials have any control over the personal issues people bring to the lockup with them—issues that can be as unique and varied as the individuals themselves.
As Virginia continues to close its larger mental health hospitals in favor of smaller community facilities, lawmakers such as state Sen. Creigh Deeds have pursued legislation to make sure available psychiatric beds can be quickly identified and accessed.
Deeds’ son, Austin “Gus” Deeds, ended up attacking his father and killing himself after no mental health facility bed could be found for him. No incarceration was involved in that case, though the younger Deeds had a documented history of mental health issues that should have prioritized his situation.
If local jails are to become triage centers in recognizing mental health issues, they need the resources necessary to fulfill that role if they are to prevent suicides or any deaths that were in retrospect preventable.
