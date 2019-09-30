THE SAT, once known as the Scholastic Aptitude Test, is taken by high school students, mostly seniors, to provide their prospective colleges with an idea of what they know and how well they know it. For decades, it has been a rite of passage for young people who set their sights on furthering their education.
The results can suggest how well graduating high school students have been prepared for what will likely be a more rigorous undergraduate program. While SAT scores remain a critical part of the admissions process for some schools and programs, they have lost some of their be-all-end-all stature in the overall process.
The SATs, and their counterpart ACTs, are evolving in ways that make it more important to consider how the results are interpreted and understood.
Standardized testing in general has become a topic of debate in recent years. Does it provide an accurate snapshot on which to judge the performance of students and their schools? Is it fair to make broad comparisons of test results from one school district or state to the next? Why are some colleges and universities going SAT- or ACT-optional?
To answer the last question first, a good example is close to home at the University of Mary Washington. It is one of at least 11 higher education institutions in Virginia that have gone “test-optional” or “test-flexible.” That can mean it’s up to the students whether they submit SAT scores, or that the school requires them only under some circumstances. Some schools across the country now say they’ll reject incoming scores without looking at them.
At UMW, students have the option of submitting scores unless they are home-schooled or are applying for merit-based scholarships. In both cases, admission officials want the scores to aid the decision-making process, in addition to the student’s high school grades and list of other accomplishments.
Test-optional schools are reacting to research that finds some very bright students have testing anxiety, or simply don’t test well for one reason or another. Also, a student’s socio-economic status can impact test performance or even his or her ability to afford the test fee. Some states pay the fee for some students, or let them take it during a regular school day, making it more accessible for some students.
In states or districts that make testing more accessible, scores are generally lower because the larger pool will include students who were less likely to be college-bound. But really, isn’t higher participation a more worthy goal than high average SAT scores?
When Virginia reports that 68 percent of graduating seniors took the SAT, compared to 59 percent nationally, and that its scores were 74 points higher than the national average, that’s not necessarily chest-pounding good news. Various factors need to be considered.
For one, this year’s results indicate that only 54 percent of the Virginia students who took the test achieved the “college-readiness benchmarks” set by the College Board, which administers the SAT. That means benchmark scores of 480 in reading/writing and 530 in math suggest an ability to achieve passing grades in college courses.
Moreover, only 22 percent of black students and 44 percent of Hispanic students beat the benchmarks in Virginia, while 79 percent of Asians and 64 percent of whites did. Clearly these gaps need to be narrowed.
One way to help with that is to increase accessibility to the SATs so more kids get involved in the process sooner. Studies show that students whose parents went to college score better on the SATs, so that generational change should be encouraged whenever possible.
No, not everyone needs to or wants to go college, and that’s fine. But circumstances shouldn’t dampen the aspirations of any student for whom taking the test is a step toward college.
Aside from test fee waivers for which low-income students can apply, neither Maryland nor Virginia pay the $49.50 SAT fee for any student who wants to take it, which some states do. Maryland’s participation rate, however, is 82 percent compared to Virginia’s 68 percent. That’s in large part because Maryland gives more students than Virginia the opportunity to take the test on a regular school day rather than the usual Saturday.
Efforts by various states increased SAT participation nationwide by roughly 100,000 students from 2018 to 2019 to 2.2 million. Virginia should join other states in finding ways to make the SAT more accessible.
