RECENTLY, during a visit to Stafford Elementary School, Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni referred to the state’s standardized testing model as “toxic.”
He was referring to the Standards of Learning tests that consume so much of teachers’ and students’ classroom time and on which so much depends, for the schools themselves, as well as the individual students and teachers.
The SOLs were created with the best of intentions. According to the Virginia Department of Education, “What Virginians today regard as the SOL program began in the mid 1990s in the wake of several ineffective attempts at reform and dramatic declines in the achievement of Virginia students on national assessments.
“In 1994, the reading scores of Virginia fourth graders on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) plummeted. This jolt, coupled with a decade of declining SAT scores, lead to a bipartisan consensus around the need for more rigorous academic and instructional standards in the Commonwealth’s public schools.”
The SOLs were followed in 2001 by the federal No Child Left Behind Act, enacted during the George W. Bush administration to ensure that public-school students were actually getting the education for which tax dollars pay. States were required to come up with quantifiable standards to measure students’ progress.
Under Virginia’s plan, schools can lose their accreditation if SOL scores are too low. A student who flunks them might not graduate. The pressure to achieve is so great that, at one elementary school in Richmond last year, teachers were caught in a widespread cheating scandal as they tried to raise students’ scores.
Sadly, the SOLs are far from a perfect solution. Last year, only 72 percent of the state’s third-graders were categorized as proficient readers, not a great number and made worse by the fact that it was down 3 percentage points from the year before.
Another problem is that kids from more affluent neighborhoods tend to do much better on the SOLs than those from poorer areas. In the city of Richmond, where the child poverty rate hovers around 40 percent, the pass rate on the same test was an abysmal 53 percent.
In Fredericksburg, only 56 percent of students passed the SOL writing test last year.
There should be some way to measure students’ progress and schools’ success in educating those students. But can a one-size-fits-all test really accurately gauge every student? Should an immigrant kid in an inner-city school still learning English get judged the same way as a kid from an affluent suburban family in which what is learned in school is bolstered by educated parents and a college-bound peer group?
A mentor in Richmond tells us of a high school senior, a seemingly bright teen, he had been helping as SOL time neared. The mentor realized, while discussing some issues that might be on the test, that his mentee did not know who Thomas Jefferson was.
In schools where kids struggle to pass the SOLs, is too much time throughout the K–12 journey being spent on prepping for the test at the expense of real knowledge of history, science and the other areas that comprise a real education and might actually lead to a better SOL outcome? Is there no way to make allowances for the fact that everyone’s parents haven’t taken them on a tour of Monticello, and that some kids barely even have parents?
In a recent article in Forbes, education expert Natalie Wexler made this point: “If students arrive in high school without knowing who won the Civil War, they’ll have a hard time understanding a textbook passage about Reconstruction.”
No doubt there are teachers in the commonwealth who pass struggling kids on to the next grade just to move them along, which is why we have SOLs in the first place. There no doubt are understaffed schools in poverty-plagued ZIP codes where the general feeling among overworked staff is that an uneducated teen with a high school diploma is better off than an uneducated teen without one.
Every kid, every school and every community is different, with different hurdles standing in the way of a real education.
We urge the state to take that into account when trying to make one universal test fit everyone’s real-world environment.