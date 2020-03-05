THE NAME Lee Boyd Malvo will forever live in infamy in Virginia. The possibility of the notorious sniper ever breathing anything but prison air is abhorrent.
Late last month, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law legislation that makes Malvo and others who killed when they were juveniles eligible for parole once they serve 20 years. For Malvo, that’s 2022. But given the Virginia Parole Board’s track record of denying parole in the vast majority of cases, it seems unlikely that Malvo would be granted parole in the foreseeable future.
Malvo and his apparently domineering adult partner, John Allen Muhammad, held a region stretching from central Virginia to Washington’s Maryland suburbs hostage during a seven-week reign of terror in 2002. Ten people were murdered by the roving pair of snipers, including one in the Fredericksburg area, and three more were wounded, one in the immediate Fredericksburg area.
Malvo was convicted of capital murder in 2003 and sentenced in Virginia to four life terms without parole in 2004. Muhammad was convicted of capital murder in 2003 and put to death in 2009.
There are many points to be made here, not the least of which is that the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 struck down mandatory life without parole for juveniles, and later made the ruling retroactive. It found that sentencing individuals who committed their crimes as juveniles to life without parole to be a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s protection against cruel and unusual punishment.
Though Malvo’s sentences were not mandatory, Justice Elena Kagan summarized the court’s finding more broadly as “youth matters,” and stated that the age of the defendant deserves consideration in such sentencings. She described the developing adolescent mind as exhibiting “transient rashness, proclivity for risk, and inability to assess consequences.”
At least 29 states, plus the federal government, are actively reviewing the life sentences of inmates who were juveniles when their crimes were committed. The legal community has seen the handwriting on the wall that even discretionary life-without-parole sentences for juveniles would eventually be off limits.
The high court made clear in its ruling that judges retain the discretion to impose life without parole upon juveniles they find to be non-salvageable.
Malvo’s attorneys had sought resentencing for their client in a U.S. Supreme Court filing, but they agreed that the new Virginia legislation granting parole eligibility to juvenile offenders made the request moot, and the case was dismissed.
Even in the unlikely event that Malvo is granted parole in Virginia sometime in the future, he also faces six life terms without parole in Maryland, which has not changed its law involving youthful offenders. And if somehow Maryland ended up granting him parole, there are at least a half-dozen other jurisdictions across the country that could bring murder or attempted murder charges against Malvo.
If Malvo ever approached release, suffice it to say that the public outcry would be deafening.
The chilling details of the sniper case and other heinous crimes committed by youthful offenders may spawn a reluctance to question the severity of juvenile sentencing. As more research is done, however, the courts and many behavioral experts are finding that these young lives can be discarded too easily.
Is justice being served when a possibly repairable child is handed a literal life sentence? We understand that the rare instances of someone being granted freedom only to kill again will always shake the halls of justice and the public’s trust to their core.
But that’s not enough to reconcile the banishment of so many other possibly redeemable young lives to endless hell in adult prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.