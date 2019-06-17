THE PEOPLE had passed from this life, their cremated remains occupying urns that sat on shelves at funeral homes or sheriffs’ offices collecting dust. For whatever reason—a lack of funds, no next of kin, family estrangement—they had never received the proper service or burial that human dignity demands.
“It just worked on me for years, having [the urns] sitting on the shelf,” David Storke, who owns funeral homes in Bowling Green and King George, told The Free Lance–Star recently, later adding: “They were unclaimed. It’s something nobody ever talks or thinks about. None of them had any funeral or burial.”
Storke thought it was time that somebody remembered the forgotten. He knew, but most people don’t, that the responsibility for dealing with these remains falls on a local jurisdiction’s law enforcement agency. Around here, that means the sheriffs.
So Storke reached out to sheriffs across the region and brought together 54 sets of remains—21 from Spotsylvania, 17 from King George, 12 from Caroline and four from Westmoreland. The deceased ranged from 37 to 81 years of age.
State law allows law enforcement agencies and funeral directors to “dispose” of such remains after 120 days, but Storke learned that each of the sheriffs he spoke with, like Storke himself, were torn over what to do. So the urns just sat. The sheriffs, however, were moved by Storke’s idea to inter them.
Arrangements were made for a burial plot at Historyland Memorial Park in King George County. The urns would be placed in a casket, and the casket carried on a horse-drawn caisson. A bagpiper would play “Amazing Grace.” The attending clergy from each locality would read the individuals’ names. Father Francis de Rosa of St. Elizabeth and St. Anthony Catholic Churches in King George would hold a non-denominational service at the church ahead of the burial.
Storke’s interest stirred him to do some research. He discovered that Saint Jane Frances DeChantal is the patron saint of the forgotten, so a gravestone that reads “Tomb of the Forgotten” was made, with a photograph of Saint DeChantal included.
Impressed by the graveside turnout, Storke counted 71 attendees at the cemetery—more than generally show up for those with family and friends.
In the days since the June 4 service, Storke has been impressed again—with the feedback the service has generated after The Free Lance–Star’s coverage was shared on Facebook, garnering nearly 200 “likes” and dozens of comments and shares. With the word getting around, perhaps other communities will choose this poignant solution to a sad dilemma.
Storke says he is already aware of a few more individuals who have passed away under circumstances that will likely deny them a proper service and burial. Since the Tomb of the Forgotten has space for two more burial vaults, he hopes the process can be repeated in the future, perhaps at five-year intervals. Cremation allows for the safe and efficient storage of the unclaimed remains.
If there is an equalizer in life, it is that everyone will eventually die. No one is exempt. But not all of us will be granted the respectful sendoff that so many are fortunate to receive. Storke’s efforts, and the community’s wholehearted embrace of that moral responsibility, reflect a heartfelt desire to do the right thing.