VIRGINIA’S 15 four-year state colleges and universities are operating this year without a tuition increase for in-state students for the first time in 18 years. In exchange, they each get a share of a $57.5 million allocation in the state budget. That’s on top of the state’s $8.75 billion higher education operating budget.
If House Speaker Kirk Cox, R–Colonial Heights, has his way, the General Assembly in its 2020 session will extend the plan another year as a way to keep tuition in check for cash-strapped students and parents in Virginia. The dollar amount for the institutions to share would be increased a bit next year to account for inflation.
The speaker’s communications director, Parker Slaybaugh, says discussions among lawmakers and university officials would address, as they always do, the anticipated cost increases the schools face. He expects the total allocation would go up on the order of $1 million to $2 million.
It wasn’t mandatory for the schools to freeze tuition and accept a share of the funding in exchange, but they all agreed to do it. Some schools managed to freeze tuition for their out-of-state students as well. State schools like out-of-students because they pay full, unsubsidized tuition. Accepting as many in-state students as possible must remain Virginia state colleges’ top priority.
We hope discussions among lawmakers and college officials will also focus on the root causes of those soaring costs and what can be done to tamp them down in the years to come.
One hardly needs a crystal ball to predict the upward pressure of salaries, new construction and overhead. In the current, competitive higher education environment, schools feel they must offer administrators and professors top dollar to compete for top talent, and build state-of-the-art facilities as well.
State college officials may say they understand their mission is to provide a good education at an affordable price, but their tuition increases seem to belie that.
There’s no denying that state support of Virginia’s fine colleges and universities has declined sharply. Back in 2004, lawmakers set a goal of covering 67 percent of the cost of a state-school education for Virginia students. In reality, the state’s share was only 45 percent for the 2018–19 school year.
Average in-state tuition and fees have risen 80 percent over the past decade, a reflection of both reduced state support and the increased costs the schools have faced.
In the 2018–19 school year, prior to the current freeze, average in-state tuition and fees rose 5 percent. Inflation has not exceeded 2.9 percent in the past two years and is currently 1.8 percent.
A big danger of rising tuition is accumulated student loan debt, which many students fail to understand can become a ball and chain on their path to financial well-being. More than half of graduates from Virginia’s state-supported colleges ended up with student loan debt of about $30,000. Post-graduate pursuits can easily run it up to $100,000 or more.
Now totaling some $1.3 trillion on the shoulders of 42 million Americans, outstanding student loan debt is the second leading U.S. debt category—more than credit card debt at $1.04 trillion. (Mortgage debt is the faraway leader, with Americans owing $9.4 trillion on their homes.) Student borrowers may not be aware that unlike mortgage debt, student debt can’t be cleared by declaring bankruptcy.
Students and their families should consider all their options for making a college education more affordable. Good students can earn scholarships and grants. A wise choice for many is to start out at a Virginia community college and perhaps transfer after two years to a four-year school. Germanna Community College last week opened its school year with a 9 percent enrollment increase over the same date last year.
Tuition for a typical full-load year at Germanna costs about $4,200. Compare that to a year at the University of Mary Washington at about $12,000, or the University of Virginia at about $16,000. And those planning to live away from home have to add room and board to the budget.
By now, the high cost of higher education is not news. For the many students looking to earn a college degree, the good news is that there are ways to ease the investment and limit the debt burden.
Wouldn’t it be nice if lawmakers and school officials would work a little harder themselves at making college more affordable?