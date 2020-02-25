A VARIETY of legislative issues
addressed by the General
Assembly this year have seen different outcomes than in past years due to the Democratic majorities in both chambers, leading to some Republican hand-wringing.
But one change in course that should be cheered from every corner is the expansion of funding for Virginia State Parks. Long one of the least funded, but one of the most highly regarded systems in the country, the commonwealth’s state parks are looking forward to an unprecedented investment that will ensure they remain Virginia treasures.
Though the bow is yet to be tied on the completed state budget for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, both the Senate and House have approved their spending plans and have put them in the hands of conferees who will iron out any differences. Both versions provide the serious new park funding sought by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.
The results are expected to be tens of millions of dollars in funding for capital improvements for the parks, and there are funds for land acquisition as well. Perhaps even more welcome will be approximately $1 million for park maintenance and operations—completely new funding sought by Northam for upkeep that park officials previously had to scrounge for or depend on volunteers.
As David Collett, the system’s western field operations manager and outgoing acting operations director, points out, volunteers always have been, and will continue to be, the backbone of the state parks’ upkeep and maintenance efforts. “There is no way we could do what we do without them,” Collett said.
In 2019, for example, volunteers logged about 250,000 donated hours performing the tasks that keep park facilities in the best possible condition. But time and the elements have taken a toll on many facilities that a coat of paint can’t always fix. The new funding will pay for much-needed repairs and ensure the state parks remain a source of Virginia pride.
Parks that are well-maintained are more inviting, especially for families that are looking for the most bang for their vacation buck. The more people the parks attract, the greater the economic impact locally and for the state as a whole.
For 2019, the fifth year in a row, the Virginia Tech Pamplin School of Business has issued its Virginia State Parks Economic Impact Report. In basic terms, that help Virginia lawmakers and taxpayers understand the value of park funding, the Virginia Tech researchers found that for every $1 the state invests in the parks, it gets a $1.30 return in state and local tax revenues.
Even more important, that same $1 generates $17.68 in economic activity that can be attributed to the parks’ existence.
And what about jobs? The parks supported 4,180 jobs across the state in 2019, according to the Virginia Tech report.
Virginia State Parks are excellent ambassadors whose reputation reaches beyond state boundaries. Of all the money spent by visitors in 2019, about 45 percent came from out-of-staters. In other words, Virginians are benefiting from tax revenues they didn’t even generate.
While these dollars-and-cents statistics put the economic value of the parks in perspective, their intrinsic value is priceless. They are beautiful places to be, whether you’re hiking, boating, fishing, picnicking or just meditating. Parks encourage relaxation, recreation and physical activity, so people who visit the parks often say they feel healthier overall than people who don’t.
And since Virginia State Parks have spent such a long time making their visitors healthier, don’t you think it’s time we returned the favor?
