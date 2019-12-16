AN 8-YEAR-OLD girl was
strip-searched before being
allowed to visit with her father at Buckingham Correctional Center. There is so much wrong with that, and with the chain of events that allowed it to happen, that it’s difficult to know where to begin.
For starters, Gov. Ralph Northam indefinitely suspended the policy that allows corrections officers to strip-search minors—which begs the question of why such a policy existed in the first place. It’s hard to imagine that a similar situation hasn’t played out before, with similarly horrifying results.
“I am deeply disturbed by these reports—not just as governor, but as a pediatrician and a dad,” Northam said in a statement.
Del. Lee Carter, a Manassas Democrat, wasted no time in announcing he would draft legislation to “prohibit all strip searches of minors under 14, and of minors 14–17 without parental consent.”
The bill, however it is eventually worded, will garner bipartisan support, right?
So the woman who brought the child to the prison is the father’s girlfriend, and not the girl’s parent or legal guardian. Based on prison visitation policy, the attempted visit should have ended right there. But it didn’t.
Strike one.
As part of the pre-visit routine, it’s typical for visitors to be checked by a drug-sniffing dog. When the dog alerted to both girl and the accompanying woman, signaling the possibility they were hiding contraband, they were told a strip-search would be required before the visit could take place.
The woman agreed to the search, and asked if the child would have to be searched as well. The guards initially said she wouldn’t, but after a superior was asked, the decision was reversed. Let’s be clear here: A strip-search includes a body-cavity search.
Consent for the search of a minor can be granted only by a minor’s parent or guardian, and the accompanying woman was neither. But prison guards allowed her to give permission anyway.
Strike two.
The girl and her accompanying adult were apparently told that if the girl refused the search, she might be banned from the prison and never allowed to visit her father again. That apparently is a possible outcome under state policy, as coercive as it sounds. It’s also state policy that even if nothing is found in the search, no physical contact is allowed between an inmate and a visitor who has been flagged by a drug-sniffing dog.
Prison guards evidently didn’t offer the woman and child the option of a non-contact visit with the father once the dog had flagged them. Accepting the non-contact visit would have apparently allowed them to avoid the strip-search. So because of the policy—even after they complied with the strip-search and a search of their car also came up clean—they were still granted only a non-contact visit, separated by glass, anyway.
Strike three.
Even more strikes may emerge as an investigation of the episode unfolds.
That the girl ended up being strip-searched is “deeply troubling and represents a breach in our protocol” that would lead to “immediate disciplinary action against the person responsible,” according the Lisa Kinney, the Virginia Department of Corrections communications director. “We sincerely apologize to this child and her family and will be taking immediate disciplinary action against the person responsible.”
Great. But what of the resulting collateral damage that the improper search has caused? The experience has exacerbated the child’s existing emotional issues, according to her mother. She objects to removing her clothes, even to take a shower. Her mother said the girl felt so humiliated that she didn’t want to go to school, either.
The American Civil Liberties Union chimed in with a tweet: “No child should ever be subjected to invasive, humiliating, traumatizing strip searches carried out by strangers to see their loved ones in prison. Those responsible must be held accountable & VDOC policy must be changed so this never happens again.”
The upcoming session of the General Assembly will present just such an opportunity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.